NFL Power Rankings: Post-Super Bowl LI Standings for All 32 Teams

Super Bowl LI is in the books, and Niner Noise breaks down our final NFL power rankings for every team in the league to wrap up the 2016 season.

Standing atop the rankings are the New England Patriots, who edged the Atlanta Falcons at Houston’s NRG Stadium by a score of 34-28 overtime thriller.

And with the Lombardi Trophy accolade, the Pats get top bid on our NFL power rankings.

The San Francisco 49ers, of course, aren’t that high from the bottom. But the team can feel pretty good about itself with John Lynch in place as the new general manager and Kyle Shanahan coming over from the Falcons to be the next Niners head coach.

This won’t implement a drastic change in standings though. San Francisco is still pretty bad. Heck, a number of teams have their issues heading into the offseason.

But with the playoffs finally complete, let’s break down how the entire league is looking in final NFL power rankings of the season in advance of free agency and the upcoming NFL Draft in April.