NFL power rankings, Week 17: Playoffs on horizon

The NFL power rankings are out, and the playoffs are coming soon. For those teams still in the fight, the crazy ride is in full force.

32

Cleveland Browns

1-14

Last week: W, 20-17, vs, SD
Last rank: 32nd

You have to be happy for the Browns. They have fought hard, and they finally got the win.
31

San Francisco 49ers

2-13

Last week: W, 22-21, at LA
Last rank: 31st

If only San Francisco could play the Rams every week.
30

Los Angeles Rams

4-11

Last week: L, 22-21, vs. SF
Last rank: 29th

Forget about the record, the real concern has to be Jared Goff. He looks really bad.
29

Chicago Bears

3-12

Last week: L, 41-21, vs. WSH
Last rank: 28th

This season can’t end soon enough. Now, will the Bears move on from John Fox or give him another year?
28

New York Jets

4-11

Last week: L, 41-3, at NE
Last rank: 27th

This team is a disgrace. They need to clean house in every way imaginable.
27

Jacksonville Jaguars

3-12

Last week: W, 38-17, vs. TEN
Last rank: 30th

Was Gus Bradley the main issue here? The ridiculously early returns say maybe.
26

Cincinnati Bengals

5-9-1

Last week: L, 12-10, at HOU
Last rank: 24th

That game between Cincinnati and Houston was an affront to the sport.
25

San Diego Chargers

5-10

Last week: L, 20-17, at CLE
Last rank: 23rd

When you lose to the Browns, you know the season is cooked.
24

Carolina Panthers

6-9

Last week: L, 33-16, vs. ATL
Last rank: 22nd

One is left to wonder whether the Panthers are more the 2016 or 2015 version moving forward.
23

Minnesota Vikings

7-8

Last week: L, 38-25, at GB
Last rank: 21st

Minnesota is apparently no longer listening to Mike Zimmer. That’s a huge issue going into the offseason. He’s a good coach.
22

Philadelphia Eagles

6-9

Last week: W, 24-19, vs. NYG
Last rank: 26th

The Eagles have to feel hopeful about the future. Carson Wentz and Doug Pederson have some skills.
21

Arizona Cardinals

6-8-1

Last week: W, 34-31, at SEA
Last rank: 25th

The season was a mess for Arizona, but this was a huge win to make them feel good around the holidays.
20

Buffalo Bills

7-8

Last week: L, 34-31 (OT), vs. MIA
Last rank: 19th

Buffalo is not making the playoffs again, and the general manager is reportedly safe. What?
19

Indianapolis Colts

7-8

Last week: L, 33-25, at OAK
Last rank: 18th

The Colts looked great in Week 15. Apparently, that can only be a one-week thing.
18

New Orleans Saints

7-8

Last week: W, 31-24, vs. TB
Last rank: 20th

The Saints have a chance to play spoiler against the Falcons this weekend. At least that’s some consolation.
17

Denver Broncos

8-7

Last week: L, 33-10, at KC
Last rank: 16th

The Broncos are not going to the playoffs for the first time since the Josh McDaniels era. Yikes.
16

Baltimore Ravens

8-7

Last week: L, 31-27, at PIT
Last rank: 14th

Baltimore had a chance to win the North, but it couldn’t stop Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter. It was ugly.
15

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8-7

Last week: L, 31-24, at NO
Last rank: 13th

Tampa Bay had everything in front of it but couldn’t win over the last two weeks. It’s a young team that will learn.
14

Tennessee Titans

8-7

Last week: L, 38-17, at JAX
Last rank: 12th

This week was crushing. Tennessee was blown out by the Jaguars and lost Marcus Mariota to a broken leg.
13

Houston Texans

9-6

Last week: W, 12-10, vs. CIN
Last rank: 15th

The Texans won another division title, but they are getting pounded in the playoffs.
12

Oakland Raiders

12-3

Last week: W, 33-25, vs. IND
Last rank: 3rd

You don’t see a 12-win team this low very often, but the loss of Derek Carr is devastating. It’s nothing against the Raiders, who have had a great year, but without Carr it’s not going very far in January.
11

Washington Redskins

8-6-1

Last week: W, 41-21, at CHI
Last rank: 17th

The Redskins have to win on Sunday and get some help. It could certainly happen.
10

Detroit Lions

X-X

Last week: X, XX-XX, at DAL
Last rank: 10th

9

Seattle Seahawks

9-5-1

Last week: L, 34-31, vs. AZ
Last rank: 7th

The Seattle loss on Saturday is crushing. The Seahawks likely blew a first-round bye and home field in the Divisional round.
8

Miami Dolphins

10-5

Last week: W, 34-31 (OT), at BUF
Last rank: 11th

Give the Dolphins credit. After starting 1-4, they have won nine of 10. This team has a ceiling, but Adam Gase will change that in coming years.
7

New York Giants

10-5

Last week: L, 24-19, at PHI
Last rank: 5th

The Giants are going to be very tough in the playoffs with a good defense and Odell Beckham Jr. They are the wild card.
6

Atlanta Falcons

10-5

Last week: W, 33-16, at CAR
Last rank: 9th

Atlanta has to simply win on Sunday and it’s the No. 2 seed. The Falcons are scary with their prolific offense.
5

Green Bay Packers

9-6

Last week: W, 38-25, vs. MIN
Last rank: 8th

Nobody could want to play the Packers right now. Aaron Rodgers is playing like an MVP and the defense is getting better by the play.
4

Kansas City Chiefs

11-4

Last week: W, 33-10, vs. DEN
Last rank: 6th

The Chiefs got a huge win on Sunday, and now try for the Western title this weekend. Kansas City has an excellent defense.
3

Pittsburgh Steelers

10-5

Last week: W, 31-27, vs. BAL
Last rank: 4th

The Steelers are the biggest threat to New England along with the Chiefs in the AFC. Le’Veon Bell is incredible.
2

Dallas Cowboys

X-X

Last week: X, XX-XX, vs. DET
Last rank: 2nd

1

New England Patriots

13-2

Last week: W, 41-3, vs. NYJ
Last rank: 1st

New England is the best team in the NFL, period.

