NFL power rankings, Week 17: Playoffs on horizon

The NFL power rankings are out, and the playoffs are coming soon. For those teams still in the fight, the crazy ride is in full force.
32
Last week: W, 20-17, vs, SD
Cleveland Browns
1-14
Last week: W, 20-17, vs, SD
Last rank: 32nd
You have to be happy for the Browns. They have fought hard, and they finally got the win.
31
Last week: W, 22-21, at LA
San Francisco 49ers
2-13
Last week: W, 22-21, at LA
Last rank: 31st
If only San Francisco could play the Rams every week.
30
Last week: L, 22-21, vs. SF
Los Angeles Rams
4-11
Last week: L, 22-21, vs. SF
Last rank: 29th
Forget about the record, the real concern has to be Jared Goff. He looks really bad.
29
Last week: L, 41-21, vs. WSH
Chicago Bears
3-12
Last week: L, 41-21, vs. WSH
Last rank: 28th
This season can’t end soon enough. Now, will the Bears move on from John Fox or give him another year?
28
Last week: L, 41-3, at NE
New York Jets
4-11
Last week: L, 41-3, at NE
Last rank: 27th
This team is a disgrace. They need to clean house in every way imaginable.
27
Last week: W, 38-17, vs. TEN
Jacksonville Jaguars
3-12
Last week: W, 38-17, vs. TEN
Last rank: 30th
Was Gus Bradley the main issue here? The ridiculously early returns say maybe.
26
Last week: L, 12-10, at HOU
Cincinnati Bengals
5-9-1
Last week: L, 12-10, at HOU
Last rank: 24th
That game between Cincinnati and Houston was an affront to the sport.
25
Last week: L, 20-17, at CLE
San Diego Chargers
5-10
Last week: L, 20-17, at CLE
Last rank: 23rd
When you lose to the Browns, you know the season is cooked.
24
Last week: L, 33-16, vs. ATL
Carolina Panthers
6-9
Last week: L, 33-16, vs. ATL
Last rank: 22nd
One is left to wonder whether the Panthers are more the 2016 or 2015 version moving forward.
23
Last week: L, 38-25, at GB
Minnesota Vikings
7-8
Last week: L, 38-25, at GB
Last rank: 21st
Minnesota is apparently no longer listening to Mike Zimmer. That’s a huge issue going into the offseason. He’s a good coach.
22
Last week: W, 24-19, vs. NYG
Philadelphia Eagles
6-9
Last week: W, 24-19, vs. NYG
Last rank: 26th
The Eagles have to feel hopeful about the future. Carson Wentz and Doug Pederson have some skills.
21
Last week: W, 34-31, at SEA
Arizona Cardinals
6-8-1
Last week: W, 34-31, at SEA
Last rank: 25th
The season was a mess for Arizona, but this was a huge win to make them feel good around the holidays.
20
Last week: L, 34-31 (OT), vs. MIA
Buffalo Bills
7-8
Last week: L, 34-31 (OT), vs. MIA
Last rank: 19th
Buffalo is not making the playoffs again, and the general manager is reportedly safe. What?
19
Last week: L, 33-25, at OAK
Indianapolis Colts
7-8
Last week: L, 33-25, at OAK
Last rank: 18th
The Colts looked great in Week 15. Apparently, that can only be a one-week thing.
18
Last week: W, 31-24, vs. TB
New Orleans Saints
7-8
Last week: W, 31-24, vs. TB
Last rank: 20th
The Saints have a chance to play spoiler against the Falcons this weekend. At least that’s some consolation.
17
Last week: L, 33-10, at KC
Denver Broncos
8-7
Last week: L, 33-10, at KC
Last rank: 16th
The Broncos are not going to the playoffs for the first time since the Josh McDaniels era. Yikes.
16
Last week: L, 31-27, at PIT
Baltimore Ravens
8-7
Last week: L, 31-27, at PIT
Last rank: 14th
Baltimore had a chance to win the North, but it couldn’t stop Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter. It was ugly.
15
Last week: L, 31-24, at NO
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8-7
Last week: L, 31-24, at NO
Last rank: 13th
Tampa Bay had everything in front of it but couldn’t win over the last two weeks. It’s a young team that will learn.
14
Last week: L, 38-17, at JAX
Tennessee Titans
8-7
Last week: L, 38-17, at JAX
Last rank: 12th
This week was crushing. Tennessee was blown out by the Jaguars and lost Marcus Mariota to a broken leg.
13
Last week: W, 12-10, vs. CIN
Houston Texans
9-6
Last week: W, 12-10, vs. CIN
Last rank: 15th
The Texans won another division title, but they are getting pounded in the playoffs.
12
Last week: W, 33-25, vs. IND
Oakland Raiders
12-3
Last week: W, 33-25, vs. IND
Last rank: 3rd
You don’t see a 12-win team this low very often, but the loss of Derek Carr is devastating. It’s nothing against the Raiders, who have had a great year, but without Carr it’s not going very far in January.
11
Last week: W, 41-21, at CHI
Washington Redskins
8-6-1
Last week: W, 41-21, at CHI
Last rank: 17th
The Redskins have to win on Sunday and get some help. It could certainly happen.
10
Last week: X, XX-XX, at DAL
Detroit Lions
X-X
Last week: X, XX-XX, at DAL
Last rank: 10th
9
Last week: L, 34-31, vs. AZ
Seattle Seahawks
9-5-1
Last week: L, 34-31, vs. AZ
Last rank: 7th
The Seattle loss on Saturday is crushing. The Seahawks likely blew a first-round bye and home field in the Divisional round.
8
Last week: W, 34-31 (OT), at BUF
Miami Dolphins
10-5
Last week: W, 34-31 (OT), at BUF
Last rank: 11th
Give the Dolphins credit. After starting 1-4, they have won nine of 10. This team has a ceiling, but Adam Gase will change that in coming years.
7
Last week: L, 24-19, at PHI
New York Giants
10-5
Last week: L, 24-19, at PHI
Last rank: 5th
The Giants are going to be very tough in the playoffs with a good defense and Odell Beckham Jr. They are the wild card.
6
Last week: W, 33-16, at CAR
Atlanta Falcons
10-5
Last week: W, 33-16, at CAR
Last rank: 9th
Atlanta has to simply win on Sunday and it’s the No. 2 seed. The Falcons are scary with their prolific offense.
5
Last week: W, 38-25, vs. MIN
Green Bay Packers
9-6
Last week: W, 38-25, vs. MIN
Last rank: 8th
Nobody could want to play the Packers right now. Aaron Rodgers is playing like an MVP and the defense is getting better by the play.
4
Last week: W, 33-10, vs. DEN
Kansas City Chiefs
11-4
Last week: W, 33-10, vs. DEN
Last rank: 6th
The Chiefs got a huge win on Sunday, and now try for the Western title this weekend. Kansas City has an excellent defense.
3
Last week: W, 31-27, vs. BAL
Pittsburgh Steelers
10-5
Last week: W, 31-27, vs. BAL
Last rank: 4th
The Steelers are the biggest threat to New England along with the Chiefs in the AFC. Le’Veon Bell is incredible.
2
Last week: X, XX-XX, vs. DET
Dallas Cowboys
X-X
Last week: X, XX-XX, vs. DET
Last rank: 2nd
1
Last week: W, 41-3, vs. NYJ
New England Patriots
13-2
Last week: W, 41-3, vs. NYJ
Last rank: 1st
New England is the best team in the NFL, period.