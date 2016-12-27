NFL power rankings, Week 17: Playoffs on horizon

The NFL power rankings are out, and the playoffs are coming soon. For those teams still in the fight, the crazy ride is in full force.

32 Cleveland Browns 1-14 Last week: W, 20-17, vs, SD

Last rank: 32nd You have to be happy for the Browns. They have fought hard, and they finally got the win.

31 San Francisco 49ers 2-13 Last week: W, 22-21, at LA

Last rank: 31st If only San Francisco could play the Rams every week.

30 Los Angeles Rams 4-11 Last week: L, 22-21, vs. SF

Last rank: 29th Forget about the record, the real concern has to be Jared Goff. He looks really bad.

29 Chicago Bears 3-12 Last week: L, 41-21, vs. WSH

Last rank: 28th This season can’t end soon enough. Now, will the Bears move on from John Fox or give him another year?

28 New York Jets 4-11 Last week: L, 41-3, at NE

Last rank: 27th This team is a disgrace. They need to clean house in every way imaginable.

27 Jacksonville Jaguars 3-12 Last week: W, 38-17, vs. TEN

Last rank: 30th Was Gus Bradley the main issue here? The ridiculously early returns say maybe.

26 Cincinnati Bengals 5-9-1 Last week: L, 12-10, at HOU

Last rank: 24th That game between Cincinnati and Houston was an affront to the sport.

25 San Diego Chargers 5-10 Last week: L, 20-17, at CLE

Last rank: 23rd When you lose to the Browns, you know the season is cooked.

24 Carolina Panthers 6-9 Last week: L, 33-16, vs. ATL

Last rank: 22nd One is left to wonder whether the Panthers are more the 2016 or 2015 version moving forward.

23 Minnesota Vikings 7-8 Last week: L, 38-25, at GB

Last rank: 21st Minnesota is apparently no longer listening to Mike Zimmer. That’s a huge issue going into the offseason. He’s a good coach.

22 Philadelphia Eagles 6-9 Last week: W, 24-19, vs. NYG

Last rank: 26th The Eagles have to feel hopeful about the future. Carson Wentz and Doug Pederson have some skills.

21 Arizona Cardinals 6-8-1 Last week: W, 34-31, at SEA

Last rank: 25th The season was a mess for Arizona, but this was a huge win to make them feel good around the holidays.

20 Buffalo Bills 7-8 Last week: L, 34-31 (OT), vs. MIA

Last rank: 19th Buffalo is not making the playoffs again, and the general manager is reportedly safe. What?

19 Indianapolis Colts 7-8 Last week: L, 33-25, at OAK

Last rank: 18th The Colts looked great in Week 15. Apparently, that can only be a one-week thing.

18 New Orleans Saints 7-8 Last week: W, 31-24, vs. TB

Last rank: 20th The Saints have a chance to play spoiler against the Falcons this weekend. At least that’s some consolation.

17 Denver Broncos 8-7 Last week: L, 33-10, at KC

Last rank: 16th The Broncos are not going to the playoffs for the first time since the Josh McDaniels era. Yikes.

16 Baltimore Ravens 8-7 Last week: L, 31-27, at PIT

Last rank: 14th Baltimore had a chance to win the North, but it couldn’t stop Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter. It was ugly.

15 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8-7 Last week: L, 31-24, at NO

Last rank: 13th Tampa Bay had everything in front of it but couldn’t win over the last two weeks. It’s a young team that will learn.

14 Tennessee Titans 8-7 Last week: L, 38-17, at JAX

Last rank: 12th This week was crushing. Tennessee was blown out by the Jaguars and lost Marcus Mariota to a broken leg.

13 Houston Texans 9-6 Last week: W, 12-10, vs. CIN

Last rank: 15th The Texans won another division title, but they are getting pounded in the playoffs.

12 Oakland Raiders 12-3 Last week: W, 33-25, vs. IND

Last rank: 3rd You don’t see a 12-win team this low very often, but the loss of Derek Carr is devastating. It’s nothing against the Raiders, who have had a great year, but without Carr it’s not going very far in January.

11 Washington Redskins 8-6-1 Last week: W, 41-21, at CHI

Last rank: 17th The Redskins have to win on Sunday and get some help. It could certainly happen.

10 Detroit Lions X-X Last week: X, XX-XX, at DAL

Last rank: 10th

9 Seattle Seahawks 9-5-1 Last week: L, 34-31, vs. AZ

Last rank: 7th The Seattle loss on Saturday is crushing. The Seahawks likely blew a first-round bye and home field in the Divisional round.

8 Miami Dolphins 10-5 Last week: W, 34-31 (OT), at BUF

Last rank: 11th Give the Dolphins credit. After starting 1-4, they have won nine of 10. This team has a ceiling, but Adam Gase will change that in coming years.

7 New York Giants 10-5 Last week: L, 24-19, at PHI

Last rank: 5th The Giants are going to be very tough in the playoffs with a good defense and Odell Beckham Jr. They are the wild card.

6 Atlanta Falcons 10-5 Last week: W, 33-16, at CAR

Last rank: 9th Atlanta has to simply win on Sunday and it’s the No. 2 seed. The Falcons are scary with their prolific offense.

5 Green Bay Packers 9-6 Last week: W, 38-25, vs. MIN

Last rank: 8th Nobody could want to play the Packers right now. Aaron Rodgers is playing like an MVP and the defense is getting better by the play.

4 Kansas City Chiefs 11-4 Last week: W, 33-10, vs. DEN

Last rank: 6th The Chiefs got a huge win on Sunday, and now try for the Western title this weekend. Kansas City has an excellent defense.

3 Pittsburgh Steelers 10-5 Last week: W, 31-27, vs. BAL

Last rank: 4th The Steelers are the biggest threat to New England along with the Chiefs in the AFC. Le’Veon Bell is incredible.

2 Dallas Cowboys X-X Last week: X, XX-XX, vs. DET

Last rank: 2nd

1 New England Patriots 13-2 Last week: W, 41-3, vs. NYJ

Last rank: 1st New England is the best team in the NFL, period.

More from FanSided

This article originally appeared on