Senior quarterback Chad Kelly is looking to become the latest NFL Rebel. Here is what one NFL executive thinks of Kelly.

Ole Miss has been putting NFL Rebels into the league for years and this year will be no different. Chad Kelly and Evan Engram are the two players that are expected to contribute to the NFL from Ole Miss.

NFL.com writer Daniel Jeremiah asked five NFL executives who the next Dak Prescott was. One of those anonymous executives named Ole Miss senior Chad Kelly.

Executive 1: Ole Miss’ Chad Kelly

“I’m not a fan of this QB class, but I think Chad Kelly could be a value pick with some upside.”

Kelly is expected to go late in the draft in May.

If Kelly is put in the correct situation, like Prescott was, then I could see him making an impact. Otherwise, I do not like Kelly’s NFL chances.

Teams that I could see Kelly excelling at would be Buffalo, New England, or Denver. The best scenario out of those three for Kelly would be Buffalo where he could find some playing time.

He would most likely sit behind Tom Brady, Jacoby Brissett, and Jimmy Garoppollo in New England and Paxton Lynch and Trevor Siemien in Denver.

Kelly was invited to the Senior Bowl this year but will not play in it due to the season-ending knee injury he sustained against Georgia Southern.

Chad will have to come back from that injury if he wants to make it in the NFL.

