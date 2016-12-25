NFL Rebels: Robert Nkemdiche is learning how to be a pro

Former Ole Miss defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche has had a disappointing season in Arizona, but head coach Bruce Arians believes he is improving.

Head coach Bruce Arians was asked about Robert Nkemdiche earlier this week and had this to say about the former Ole Miss defensive tackle.

“He’s been practicing real hard, too,” Arians said. “He should keep his numbers up. He’s proving he’s ready to play.”

Robert has been pretty lackluster this season, racking up 1 tackle all season. When asked about his struggles, Nkemdiche mentioned his inability to understand the responsibilities.

“I just didn’t know the standards that things were held to,” he said. “I didn’t understand that the little things mattered as much as they did. It’s a business and the margin of error is a lot (smaller) than it is in college. I didn’t understand. It took me some time to get that understanding.”

If Nkemdiche can continue his productivity in practice, he should see some playing time next season for the Cardinals.

Arizona will really need some help as they look to rebound from a 6-8-1 season that could bolster another loss by the end of the season.

With Chandler Jones and Nkemdiche coming back for the defensive line in Arizona, the Cardinals should have some pieces to work with.

They will also have a top 15 pick in the NFL draft where they can draft another star on the defensive line.

Ole Miss fans everywhere should look forward to watching the Cardinals next season.

