NFL RedZone live stream, Week 17: How to watch online

Sunday, Jan. 1 will be the final day of the 2016 NFL regular season. Here is how to watch all 16 Week 17 games on the NFL RedZone channel. Is it free?

The 2016 NFL regular season went by so fast. Sunday, Jan.1 will be Week 17 of the 2016 campaign. 10 of the 12 NFL playoff tickets have been punched with two more up for grabs in the NFC and seeding to be sorted out in both conferences.

Here is how watch it all unfold on the NFL RedZone channel. The NFL RedZone channel is not free this week and requires a subscription. Here are the games to watch on Sunday afternoon and evening.

Most of the 1:00 p .m. ET games are meaningless. The only one really worthwhile is the New England Patriots (13-2) at the Miami Dolphins (10-5). Both teams have clinched AFC playoff berths. New England wants a home-field advantage, while Miami wants to see if it can’t get the No. 5 seed.

There are four 4:25 p.m. ET games to keep an eye on. They are the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) at the San Diego Chargers (5-10), the Oakland Raiders (12-3) at the Denver Broncos (8-7), the New Orleans Saints (7-8) at the Atlanta Falcons (10-5), and the New York Giants (10-5) at the Washington Redskins (8-6-1).

The AFC West games are important, as that division has not been crowned. Kansas City and Oakland have both punched their tickets into the AFC Playoffs. The Chiefs have completed the season sweep of the Raiders.

However, Oakland is a game up on them in the standings. A Chiefs win complemented with a Raiders loss means Kansas City is the No. 2 seed and Oakland would be the No. 5 seed. Keep in mind that Matt McGloin is starting at quarterback for the Raiders in place of the injured Derek Carr.

Atlanta can get a first-round bye should the Falcons defeat their arch nemesis New Orleans on Sunday afternoon. This will also be the final regular season game at the Georgia Dome. The Falcons will move into brand-new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the 2017 NFL season.

New York may be locked in at the No. 5 seed, but the Redskins can get the No. 6 seed in the NFC Playoffs with a big win over the rival Giants. The loser of Sunday Night Football would then miss the NFC Playoffs entirely with a Washington win over New York.

Finally, if you’re going to watch any game on New Year’s Day, make sure it is Sunday Night Football between the Green Bay Packers (9-6) and the Detroit Lions (9-6). The winner wins the NFC North and would get to host an NFC playoff game.

