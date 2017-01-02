NFL roundup: Tony Romo sees game action, tosses a TD

Fans got to see Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo in Week 17 of the NFL season, and he proceeded to throw a touchdown pass.

For a man who has not taken a snap since Thanksgiving Day back in 2015, Tony Romo looked pretty good on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Romo completed three of his four passes for 29 yards, including a touchdown strike to Terrance Williams. It was a nice audition for the 10 or so teams that may need a starting quarterback next season, as the team is set with Dak Prescott as their starter for the foreseeable future.

The Denver Broncos beat the Oakland Raiders on Sunday afternoon, and in the process, ruined their chances at a No. 2 seed in the AFC Playoffs. The game ended up being the last for head coach Gary Kubiak, who led the team to a Super Bowl win in his first season at the helm last year. He plans to be the team’s biggest fan going forward, and after 32 years in professional football, he definitely deserves to walk away on his own terms.

Over in San Diego, the team lost their regular season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs, and the loss proved to be the death nail for head coach Mike McCoy. McCoy spent four seasons as the team’s head coach, compiling a 28-38 record overall. The 2016 Chargers were decimated with injuries on both sides of the ball, and if whoever takes over can get guys like Keenan Allen and Danny Woodhead back healthy, it could be a quick turnaround for the franchise.

The opposite can be said for Todd Bowles, the head coach of the New York Jets who saw his team flip their record in 2015 and 2016. After a solid 10-6 season in his first year at the helm, Bowles saw dysfunction and bad play factor into the team’s 6-10 record this season. The Jets have a ton of question marks going into the offseason, but none may be bigger than who will be under center when they open up the 2017 campaign.

New England will have the No. 1 seed in the AFC Playoff this month, as they beat the Miami Dolphins pretty soundly on Sunday. Quarterback Tom Brady has played at an NFL level all season long, and finished his 12-game stretch with 28 touchdown passes. Brady was forced to miss the first four games of the season due to a suspension. They will sit and watch the Wildcard Weekend, before getting ready for the divisional round in two weeks.

Ever since coming into the NFL, Matthew Stafford has put together some of better statistical years of any quarterback in the league. On Sunday night, Stafford became the fastest player to 30,000 passing yards, and he passed Hall of Famer Dan Marino. The Lions have been one of the surprising teams in the NFL this season, as they shook off the retirement of star wide receiver Calvin Johnson to put together their best season in years.

