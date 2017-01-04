NFL Rumors: Falcons OC Kyle Shanahan eyes Broncos job

The Denver Broncos enjoyed two Super Bowls under Mike Shanahan and now his son Kyle Shanahan could be eying the job in the Mile High City.

Kyle Shanahan helped develop Matt Ryan into an MVP candidate this season and it could result in him getting his first head coaching job at a familiar place. According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, the Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator has his eyes on the Denver Broncos job.

“The word around the league right now,” Garafolo said, “the word with people involved in coaching searches and gathering all of this information is that that’s the job Shanahan has his eyes on — going to Denver where his father coached.”

Mike Shanahan won two Super Bowls with John Elway who is the team’s Vice President and could be intrigued to add the younger Shanahan who oversaw offensive records being shattered in Atlanta this year.

Shanahan’s offense broke team records for points and yards en route to winning the NFC South and the No. 2 seed in the conference. The job is open in Denver after Gary Kubiak, who coached the Broncos to the Super Bowl last year, retired at the end of the year. Shanahan served as an assistant under Kubiak with the Houston Texans.

If Shanahan does leave the Falcons for the Broncos, he would be tasked with doing what he’s done his entire career and that’s tutor quarterbacks. Shanahan oversaw the best years of Ryan, Robert Griffin III’s Rookie of the Year season in Washington and Brian Hoyer had a career under him with the Cleveland Browns.

The Broncos have former first round pick Paxton Lynch and incumbent starter Trevor Siemian on the roster and that’s the primary reason they were unable to get back to the playoffs.

