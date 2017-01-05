Despite the Houston Texans making it to the 2017 NFL Playoffs, they reportedly could still move on from Bill O’Brien as their head coach.

Despite having arguably the worst 2016 free agent signing hanging over their head, the Houston Texans won the AFC South and are in the 2017 NFL Playoffs. Their postseason run begins on Saturday in Houston against the Oakland Raiders in the Wild Card Round. Bill O’Brien and his men have a favorable matchup as their stout defense takes on rookie Connor Cook at quarterback for Oakland, who will be making his first career start. Simply, the Texans are the favorites to advance.

Even if they do, it might not be enough for head coach Bill O’Brien to return for the 2017 season.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Texans and O’Brien could be headed for a split at the end of the season. Obviously a loss on Saturday to the Raiders would increase the likelihood of the two parting ways. However, La Canfora’s sources state that even a win might not be enough to keep him around.

Additionally from La Canfora, there has been tension between O’Brien and the Texans front office, largely stemming from the signing of quarterback Brock Osweiler. Osweiler will start on Saturday, but was benched ahead of Week 16 in favor of backup Tom Savage. However, a concussion forced Savage out of Week 17’s season ending contest and has left Osweiler as the starter heading into the postseason.

Much of the tension around Osweiler, though, deals with the 2017 season. The front office is of the belief that they’re paying the quarterback a guaranteed $17 million next season, thus he should be the starter. Given what he’s shown this season, though, O’Brien is still not sold on the idea, even with another offseason to work with the former Denver Broncos quarterback. After all, he did submit quite an abysmal first year for Houston as the starter.

Obviously nothing is certain when it comes to rumors and potential coaching changes, especially when talking about a coach who led his team to the playoffs. With that said, the Texans and O’Brien aren’t in a normal situation. Subsequently, a mutual parting of ways would ultimately be understandable if it were to come to that.

