It’s time to address the NFL rumors of how good the Los Angeles Chargers will be.

Sure, their off-season move out of San Diego didn’t come as too much of a surprise. It wasn’t that we didn’t see it coming, either.

Instead, it was something that didn’t make a whole lot of sense for a variety of reasons. Most fans were trying to get back behind the Rams, if they weren’t already. Not to mention that San Diego had done plenty of good for the Chargers during their decades spent there.

In moving, the Chargers have opened themselves up to a new world of criticism. Doing bad or mediocre in San Diego is handled very different than failing to produce in the city of angels.

Philip Rivers is going to need to excel with the offense he has around him. If they plan on going anywhere past the regular season other than back to the drawing board, that is.

That in mind, here’s three reasons that the Chargers won’t have enough in the tank to see the post-season.

Not enough of a run game

When you first picture the Chargers’ offense, the first thing that may come to mind is strength at the running game. Melvin Gordon has been great thus far with the team, but he’s going to need to be even more effective moving forward.

According to statistics compiled by ESPN, then-San Diego was ranked 26th overall in rushing offense. Behind them were the Broncos, Ravens, Giants, Lions, Rams, and Vikings (in that order).

It gives them slight confidence knowing they can out-run the Broncos mixed with the fact that Denver is a divisional foe. But that doesn’t do much to solve their lack of flow when they have the ball in their possession.

Their passing attack saved them tremendously in comparison, helping the Chargers be on the better side of overall offenses across the NFL. In the overall category, Los Angeles ranked 14th last season — just above the halfway mark.

Both Oakland and Kansas City aren’t afraid to run the ball at you. This means that in order to get anywhere near an AFC West crown or playoff berth, the Chargers are going to have to address their running struggles first and foremost.

Or else.

Inability to keep opponents out of endzone

Not only are the Chargers a middle-of-the-pack kind of team on offense, but defensively as well. Last year, they were ranked as the 16th best defense in the league.

Teams scored 423 points on them throughout the course of the season. That was only better than three teams — New Orleans, Cleveland, and San Francisco.

Keeping their defensive problems under control is going to be too much for the team to handle on top of the pressures of playing in a new city. It’s not just an issue that goes away overnight or stops when they’re not playing divisional games — it will plague them all season.

Oakland, Kansas City, and Denver all have the ability to score a lot of points if that’s how the game pans out.

As for the Chargers, that is far from the reality that they’re dealing with.

Rookie coach doesn’t help

Look, if I were going to tell you that hiring a fresh face solved whatever woes a team was going through, I’d be wrong. You’d have to tell me I was wrong, even if you didn’t want to hurt my feelings — but that’s what the Chargers are going through in terms of coaching.

Anthony Lynn happens to be a candidate that has the potential to be a great fit — but potential is the key word there.

The hype should stop when those who thought Mike McCoy was going to get the Chargers somewhere got proven wrong. Let’s take the time to have Lynn’s coaching style sink in and see where it takes the team.

Source: #Chargers adding two coaches: D’Anton Lynn (son of Anthony Lynn) as defensive asst, Dan Shamash as offensive quality control coach. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) February 8, 2017

There are plenty of weapons for Lynn to use, but it remains to be seen if he’ll use them correctly and to their full potential.

While in Buffalo, Lynn had a similar situation in the respect that running the ball was a crucial part of the team’s success. As mentioned earlier, this Chargers team gets absolutely nowhere without a top notch running game.

That starts and stops with developing Melvin Gordon into more of a monster than he already is.

Unfortunately, that may not pay off until a few seasons from now.

Closing Thoughts

It’s pretty easy to assume how a season will turn out, but a lot of it has to do with their previous track record. The former San Diego franchise hasn’t been much of a threat lately, and they’ll have to also change their perception around the league to get it right.

Not only that, but in addition to the three x-factors in this article, the team will also have to demonstrate they can protect big leads. Losing a lot of their games late, even in the fourth quarter, won’t take long to get fans riled up.

There is hope, though. Not all of the outlook for the new Los Angeles Chargers is bad — or at least not dismal.

With a few tweaks, this team could be something special.

Just not this upcoming season.

