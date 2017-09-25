NFL scores 9-25-17

By Tom Sherman -
After increasing protests from NFL players around the league, 92.7 WGMD Management has decided to not announce NFL scores on air.

The following are the results from yesterday’s Week 3 NFL games:

Baltimore Ravens – 7
Jacksonville Jaguars – 44

Denver Broncos – 16
Buffalo Bills – 26

Pittsburgh Steelers – 17
Chicago Bears – 23

Atlanta Falcons – 30
Detroit Lions – 26

Cleveland Browns – 28
Indianapolis Colts – 31

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 17
Minnesota Vikings – 34

Houston Texans – 33
New England Patriots – 36

Miami Dolphins – 6
New York Jets – 20

New York Giants – 24
Philadelphia Eagles – 27

New Orleans Saints – 34
Carolina Panthers – 13

Seattle Seahawks – 27
Tennesee Titans – 33

Cincinnati Bengals – 24
Green Bay Packers – 27 (OT)

Kansas City Chiefs – 24
L.A. Chargers – 10

L.A. Raiders – 10
Washington Redskins – 27

