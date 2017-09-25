NFL scores 9-25-17

After increasing protests from NFL players around the league, 92.7 WGMD Management has decided to not announce NFL scores on air.

The following are the results from yesterday’s Week 3 NFL games:

Baltimore Ravens – 7

Jacksonville Jaguars – 44

—

Denver Broncos – 16

Buffalo Bills – 26

—

Pittsburgh Steelers – 17

Chicago Bears – 23

—

Atlanta Falcons – 30

Detroit Lions – 26

—

Cleveland Browns – 28

Indianapolis Colts – 31

—

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 17

Minnesota Vikings – 34

—

Houston Texans – 33

New England Patriots – 36

—

Miami Dolphins – 6

New York Jets – 20

—

New York Giants – 24

Philadelphia Eagles – 27

—

New Orleans Saints – 34

Carolina Panthers – 13

—

Seattle Seahawks – 27

Tennesee Titans – 33

—

Cincinnati Bengals – 24

Green Bay Packers – 27 (OT)

—

Kansas City Chiefs – 24

L.A. Chargers – 10

—

L.A. Raiders – 10

Washington Redskins – 27