NFL Scouts Now Calling Mitch Trubisky a Top-3 Pick

Against better judgement, teams that need a quarterback often reach for one. The latest will be Mitch Trubisky if an unnamed AFC scout is correct.

It looks like there’s a new leader in this not-so-good draft class of quarterbacks. And this new leader is least likely to succeed in the NFL according to statistics. An AFC scout believes North Carolina QB Mitch Trubisky could be selected No. 2 or 3 overall.

However, he did admit that there are a couple of knocks on him. Scouts aren’t sure how tall he’ll measure out, and he only started one year at North Carolina. They don’t like the fact that he was unable to beat out Marquise Williams before that.

Yeah, kinda like Jamarcus Russell couldn’t beat out Matt Flynn and you see how that worked out. The scout says they like Trubisky’s anticipation, accuracy, touch and experience with progression reads.

What about his lack of poise in the pocket?

What about his inability to read certain defenses, leading to INTs?

Did anyone see him against Stanford or Georgia, the only two decent defenses he played against?

Statistics are overwhelmingly against one-year starters in college making it in the NFL. But the AFC scout told MMQB, “I’ll be shocked if Trubisky’s not the first one off the board.”

Then a scout for another AFC team added, “You’re gonna see the ascension of the Carolina quarterback. He’s the guy, a top-two or -three pick. He’s the guy. A lot of teams like him up there.”

I agree with NFL Network Draft analyst Mike Mayock about Trubisky, Deshaun Watson and DeShone Kizer. He said, “All three of these quarterbacks, to me, I would be scared to death in the top 10.”

Scouts spread that same kind of stuff about Russell in 2007 and Al Davis bit the stale cheese.

