NFL Thursday night football: Houston Texans travel to rainy Cincinnati

The Houston Texans will travel north to Paul Brown Stadium this week to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in a primetime game on Thursday night.

Both teams are looking for their first win of the season after coming off home season-opening losses.

Deshaun Watson is expected to start his first NFL regular season game at quarterback for the Texans over Tom Savage. Watson saw playing time in week one but did not start.

Fans tailgating before the game will see showers and temperatures in the high 60s F.

However, showers will diminish by kickoff as temperatures hit the near the 65-degree Fahrenheit mark. By the end of the game, conditions will drop into the low 60s.

Clouds will also disappear as the game goes on, resulting in mostly clear skies by the second half.

“It’ll be rather humid for the game with light winds and temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s,” AccuWeather Meteorolgist Tom Kines said. “Any showers will have moved off to the east by game time.”

The Texans are coming off an emotional loss to the Jaguars last week after playing at home days after Hurricane Harvey ravaged the city.

m