The Jets haven’t exactly risen to the occasion and rallied for their head coach the past few weeks. Buffalo lost a bad one Saturday, but all eyes — front office, ownership, interim coach and potential incoming coaches, included — will be on them in this one. Whether it’s EJ Manuel, Tyrod Taylor, J.P. Losman or Frank Reich under center for Buffalo, I don’t see the Jets team I’ve seen the past four weeks (49ers victory, included) winning Sunday.

The pick: Bills 20, Jets 10