NFL wild-card round ends with a pair of cold-weather games

The NFL’s wild-card round finishes up with two cold-weather games as the Miami Dolphins visit Pittsburgh and the Giants travel to Green Bay to renew one of the NFL’s best postseason rivalries.

Miami (10-6) beat the Steelers (11-5) 30-15 on Oct. 16 as Jay Ajayi ran for 204 yards . Despite that result, the Steelers – finally healthy – are favored by 10 at home, where it is 14 degrees. Miami quarterback Ryan Tannehill is still dealing with a sprained knee, so backup Matt Moore will play.

The Packers are favored by four against the Giants. It is 10 degrees in Green Bay. That’s warmer than in 2008, when the Giants won at Lambeau when it was minus-23 with the wind-chill factor.

—-

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL