NHL, Adidas unveil new Wild jerseys

The Minnesota Wild will look a little different next year.

The NHL unveiled the jerseys teams will be sporting during the 2017-18 season Tuesday, the products of a new agreement with manufacture Adidas.

Adidas will replace Reebok — itself a subsidiary of Adidas — as the NHL’s official outfitter this year.

The new uniforms bear a close resemblance to the jerseys the Wild wore for their first outdoor game, when Minnesota defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 6-1 in the 2016 Stadium Series.