NHL Daily: Alexander Radulov, Ottawa, Toronto and More

Friday night was an eventful one around the NHL with some important playoff games being played. Montreal tied the series with a 4-3 overtime win over the Rangers, Pittsburgh took a 2-0 series lead with a 4-1 win over Columbus, St. Louis also took a 2-0 series lead with a 2-1 win over Minnesota, and finally Edmonton tied the series 1-1 with a 2-0 win over San Jose.

Alexander Radulov Comes Through in the Clutch

Montreal and New York had another classic game. Both teams brought everything to the table and were tremendous. In the first period, both teams went back in forth in scoring with the Canadiens heading into the second with a 2-1 lead. However, in the second the Rangers were the only team to score and they did twice heading into the third with a 3-2 lead. But in the third period with 20 seconds left Tomas Plekanec tied the game. And in overtime, it seems that $5 million was worth it as Alexander Radulov scored the game winner. (Fansided)

Ottawa Is Primed and Ready for Game 2.

After a loss to the Bruins in game one that was very close, the Senators have been waiting for redemption and a way to figure out how to get past the Bruins. But the Senators are ready for game two and are ready to come out swinging after their shooting was limited. (Senshot)

Toronto and Washington have Come Down to the Goaltenders.

During the first game, there wasn’t a lot of scoring but a ton of saves. Which led to Washington winning the game in overtime. Both goalies were absolutely solid, so with scoring being shut down on both sides this series has now turned to the goaltenders. And while Frederik Andersen is solid and has the playoff experience he’s no Braden Holtby, so it’s only a matter of time before one cracks. (Editor In Leaf)

Chicago Ready to Bounce Back in Game 2.

Chicago fired a total of 29 shots on net but wasn’t able to crack goaltender Pekka Rinne. Now with the offense the Blackhawks possess, it comes down to two things, either the team wasn’t focused or Rinne literally stood on his head. Regardless Chicago is prepped and ready to put the puck in the back of the net Saturday night. (Blackhawk Up)

Colorado Already Looking Forward to the Off-Season

Colorado is already looking forward to the off-season, and you know it’s going to be an eventful one. Joe Sakic is poised to clean house from coaching staff to management and even star players. They are gonna also do a full on rebuild, they have some free agents to sign, but we can safely say only a select few will be offered contracts cause it seems Colorado is going to have a roster similar to Arizona’s from this year, nothing but youth and rookies. (Mile High Sticking)

Could St. Louis Be Toying With Minnesota

When you watch both games from the St. Louis/Minnesota series, the Blues haven’t played a very solid game but have managed to come out of both with victories and are now heading home with a 2-0 series lead. So what are the Blues doing? Some could say they’re toying with the Wild, even tough Jake Allen has been standing on his head. If St. Louis stops fooling around and plays a solid 60-minute game and the way the Wild have been playing, Minnesota is in deep trouble. (Bleedin’ Blue)

