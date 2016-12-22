NHL Daily: Ben Bishop, Boston Bruins, 2017 Winter Classic

NHL Daily: Tampa Bay Lightning Goalie Ben Bishop Sidelined 3-4 Weeks, the Boston Bruins Are Falling into Up and Down Play Patterns, See the Creation of the 2017 Winter Classic Arena and more! (Morning Coffee Headlines)

There were only two NHL games on the schedule for Wednesday night. The Washington Capitals and the Philadelphia Flyers faced off in a Wednesday Night Rivalry matchup that ended in a 3-2 shootout victory in favor of the Flyers.The Edmonton Oilers and the Arizona Coyotes faced off in Arizona where the Oilers also topped the game 3-2.

NHL Daily: Morning Coffee Headlines

The Old Eric Staal is Returning for the Minnesota Wild

Minnesota Wild Eric Staal has been on somewhat of a decline in his last few seasons. The forward hasn’t been performing to his full and previous potential, but this season Staal is bouncing back. Staal is acting like himself again in Minnesota. [Gone puck Wild]

Ben Bishop Sidelined 3-4 Weeks

Tampa Bay‘s goaltender Ben Bishop left the Lightning’s Tuesday night matchup against the Detroit Red Wings due to an injury he sustained during play. Now, the team has revealed that Bishop suffered a lower-body injury and will be sidelined at least a few weeks. [Bleacher Report]

Detroit Red Wings Goalie Jimmy Howard Also Sidelined

Detroit’s Jimmy Howard also suffered an injury in the Tampa Bay-Detroit matchup on Tuesday night. After an on-ice collision, Howard left the game. Now, Howard was placed on injured reserve due to a leg injury. [CBS Sports]

Boston Bruins Falling Victim to Up and Down Play

The Boston Bruins are falling into a back-and-forth rut where they are continuously jumping between good and poor play. Boston needs to find their strengths and stick by them if they want to find some successful stability. [Causeway Crowd]

The Cardinal’s Ballpark Morphs into the 2017 Winter Classic Arena

Watch the ballpark of the St.Louis Cardinals morph into the rink for the 2017 Winter Classic. The Winter Classic will be a Jan. 2 matchup between the St.Louis Blues and the Chicago Blackhawks. [The Score]

NBCSN’s Mike Milbury Criticizes Suspension on Ottawa Senator Mike Hoffman

NBCSN’s Mike Milbury criticized the two-game suspension delivered to Ottawa Senator Mike Hoffman after the cross-check to the head of San Jose Shark Logan Couture. Milbury called the hit an “assault” and stated that in his day the hit would have provoked “a bench-clearing brawl.” [NBC Sports]

NHL Daily Morning Rant

NBCSN’s Milbury criticized the minimal suspension placed on Hoffman for his cross-check delivered on Couture. He pointed out the severity of the hit, how it would have (or should have) provoked somewhat of a brawl, and called the hit an assault.

Milbury believed, overall, that Hoffman should have received a longer suspension for the hit delivered. Personally, I agree. The NHL has been taking these hits lightly as of late (even head hits despite the League’s projected urgency on the topic.)

Even the hit Dallas Star Cody Eakin delivered on New York Ranger Henrik Lundqvist was a hit in need of a bigger suspension. These kinds of hits (including the head contact) should not be tolerated, especially when the hits are avoidable or intentional.

The NHL needs to create more urgency to protect their players. Sure, hits, rough play and fighting are a part of the game, but the intent to injure or the intentional nature of these moves should not be tolerated.

These hits are avoidable. Players cannot be allowed to intentionally hit or impact another player’s head for any reason. Accidental hits are one thing, but avoidable and intentional hits have no place in the NHL.

There are alternatives to hits that involve head contact and if a player feels inclined to get rough, they should still avoid the head and intent to injure.

