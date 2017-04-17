NHL Daily: Boston Defense Hurting the Team, Zach Hyman, Carter Hart and More

NHL Daily: Boston’s Defense Crippling the Team, Zach Hyman Needs to be Moved, Philly Prospect Makes His Pro Transition and More! (Morning NHL Headlines)

Sunday night wasn’t just a holiday, it was a great night around the NHL. St. Louis put a stranglehold on the Wild with a 3-1 win giving them a 3-0 series lead. Pittsburgh also took a 3-0 series lead over Columbus when they pulled off a 5-4 overtime win, Montreal pulled out ahead of the Rangers with a 3-1 score, and finally Edmonton shutout San Jose 1-0.

The highlight of the Night Video.

Boston’s Defensive Injuries May Cause Them Even More Harm

Even though the Bruins won game one, they dropped the second against the Sens. And in the process, another defenseman was hurt. Adam McQuaid was the latest victim leaving three minutes into the first period of game two. With Boston’s defense depleting faster than the blink of an eye and the rest being overwhelmed with minutes, it’s only a matter of time before something caves. Now the Bruins can opt to emergency call up a few guys but with the lack of experience on the back end, the Bruins post-season can be over faster than expected. (Causeway Crowd)

Should The Leafs Consider Moving Hyman

Zach Hyman is a gifted player with a ton of heart, however, he doesn’t possess the top talent to keep up with linemates Auston Matthews and William Nylander. So what should Toronto do? The best plan would be to move him onto the Leafs fourth line to play with Brian Boyle and give Kasperi Kapanen the spot with Matthews and Nylander. Because when it comes to sheer talent and goal scoring abilities, Kapanen is that guy. (Editor In Leaf)

Toronto Suffers A Massive Loss in Game Two

During game two the Leafs suffered a significant blow to the lineup, Roman Polak left with a severe leg injury that will most likely keep him out of the lineup for a solid year. This is going to hurt Toronto big time, now they are left with Morgan Rielly, Martin Marincin, Jake Gardiner, Connor Carrick, Matt Hunwick and whoever Toronto decides to fill the spot, preferably Alexey Marchenko. (Editor In Leaf)

Is Nashville Overwhelming Chicago As A Surprise Front-Runner?

Chicago won their very first Pacific Division title in franchise history and finishing with 50 wins and 109 points. However, against a much weaker Nashville team, Chicago hasn’t proven much let alone being able to score. So is Nashville as weak as we think or do they have the Blackhawks number? The ladder is the likely scenario. While Nashville does possess loads of talent they have been able to shut this team down everywhere on the ice which means, they can beat their system. (Puck Prose)

If The Jackets Want to Make a Comeback, Bobrovsky Needs to Improve

The Blue Jackets have played well this post-season granted who they are facing. However, there is one position on the ice that can be tightened up, and that’s goaltending. Sergei Bobrovsky has been quite consistent but he’s let in some sloppy goals which were mostly his fault. Being too aggressive against the shooter leaves you in a very vulnerable position when it comes to rebounds or leaving the net wide open. And Sergei has done this a few times this series, something he needs to stop doing if the Blue Jackets don’t want to be swept in the first round. Because before his blunders, the Jackets actually had Pittsburgh on their toes. (Union And Blue)

One of the Top Goalies in the Canadian Hockey League Has Made his Pro Transition

With Anthony Stolarz out of Lehigh Valley for close to three to four months, the club needed a backup. That’s where top prospect Carter Hart comes into play. He played 54 games this year in the WHL posting an outlandish 1.99 goals-against-average and a .927 save percentage. And even though he’s not expected to start any games, he at least get’s himself some pro experience and one step closer to where he belongs, in the Flyers net. (Broad Street Buzz)

