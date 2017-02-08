NHL Daily: Claude Julien, Frederik Andersen, New York Rangers

NHL Daily: The Immediate Responses to the Firing of Bruins Head Coach Claude Julien, Maple Leafs Goaltender Frederik Andersen Searching for Consistency, Win Over Ducks is More Than Just Two Points for Rangers and More! (Morning Coffee Headlines)

Grab your morning cup of coffee and join us here at Puck Prose for a compilation of NHL daily links that will help keep you updated with everything going on in the hockey world.

There were 11 games on the NHL’s Tuesday night schedule. First, the Capitals shut out the Hurricanes 5-0, the Rangers topped the Ducks 4-1 and the Flames grabbed a shootout win against the Penguins 3-2.

The Sabres rallied for a 5-4 OT win over the Sharks, the Blues shut out the Senators 6-0, the Blue Jackets took a 3-2 OT win over the Red Wings and the Lightning shut out the Kings 5-0.

Lastly, the Maple Leafs topped the Stars 3-1, the Wild beat the Jets 4-2, the Predators beat the Canucks 4-2 and the Avalanche shut out the Canadiens 4-0.

Here is the Highlight of the Night:

NHL Daily: Morning Coffee Headlines

Immediate Reactions to the Firing of Claude Julien

The Boston Bruins have fired head coach Claude Julien and the moment news broke of the situation many people, coaches included, were quick to respond to the news. [Causeway Crowd]

Poor Ice Quality Means Low Scoring for Isles

The Islanders haven’t been hitting it off this season but their struggle to find their game wasn’t being helped by the poor ice conditions that have been limiting their play. [Eyes on Isles]

Wild’s Charlie Coyle in Middle Isn’t About Scoring

Minnesota Wild forward Charlie Coyle was moved into a center position. Coyle being placed in the center isn’t for scoring but a return to his old position in hopes it might break him from his mental slump. [Gone Puck Wild]

Frederik Anderson Striving for Consistency

Maple Leaf goalie Frederik Andersen is searching for consistency. Andersen needs to get his game together and steady if he wants to help the team get ahead and win. [Editor-in-Leaf]

Chicago Blackhawks Move Up in Power Rankings

The Blackhawks are steadily climbing NHL power rankings as the season progresses. This is good news for the Hawks, who are looking to make a strong playoff run this postseason. [Blackhawk Up]

The Future of Oiler Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Oiler Ryan Nugent-Hopkins hasn’t been the most consistent player as of late but that doesn’t mean he isn’t playing. Though, Nugent-Hopkins needs to consider his future with the team. [Oil on Whyte]

Rangers Win Over Ducks is More Than Just a Win

The Rangers topped the Ducks 4-1 last night but this victory is no ordinary one. Not only did the Rangers leave the matchup with two points- they left the matchup with a game played with solid goaltending and defense. This is something the Rangers haven’t had for a while and is the kind of unity they have been looking for. [Blueline Station]

More from Puck Prose

This article originally appeared on