NHL Daily: Claude Julien, Patrick Eaves, Colorado Avalanche

NHL Daily: Claude Julien Releases Statement Following His Firing From the Bruins, the Oilers Might be Trade Targeting Star Patrick Eaves, should Colorado Really Make Moves Now and More! (Morning Coffee Headlines)

Grab your morning cup of coffee and join us here at Puck Prose for a compilation of NHL daily links that will help keep you updated with everything going on in the hockey world.

There were 11 games on the NHL’s Thursday night schedule. First, the Bruins topped the Sharks 6-3, the Canucks shut out the Blue Jackets 3-0 and the Rangers topped the Predators 4-3. The Capitals beat the Red Wings 6-3, the Ducks topped the Sabres 5-2 ad the Islanders beat out the Flyers 3-1.

The Senators topped the Stars 3-2, the Kings beat the Panthers 6-3 and the Blues beat the Maple Leafs 2-1 in OT. Lastly, the Canadiens took a 5-4 OT win over the Coyotes and the Penguins topped the Avalanche 4-1.

Flyers’ Forwards Cost Per Point

The Flyers have struggled with their scoring this season, especially when it comes to even-strength play. Taking a look at the Flyers’ forwards cost per point turns out to be worth looking at. [Broad Street Buzz]

Claude Julien Releases Statement Post Bruins Firing

Claude Julien has officially released a statement following his firing from the Boston Bruins. Julien had nothing but good things to say and gratitude to the team he was employed to for 10 years. [Causeway Crowd]

Oilers’s Potentially Trade Targeting Star Patrick Eaves

The Oilers are looking to make a move before the trade deadline. While a few players’ names have come up in Oilers trade talk, the latest name to stir trade rumors has been Dallas Star Patrick Eaves. [Oil on Whyte]

Should the Avalanche Make Moves?

Every NHL team has been heavily scouting Colorado upon news that the team is ready to shop a handful of players if necessary. But should Colorado risk making moves now, prior to the expansion draft, or should the team take a back seat until the offseason? [Mile High Sticking]

JT Miller – Kevin Hayes – Michael Grabner Impress in Rangers Win

The Rangers topped the Predators in an action-packed matchup last night and the win is all thanks to the Rangers’ third line. Miller, Hayes and Grabner ran the show for the Rangers and brought the team another good home victory. [Blue Line Station]

Coaching Changes Don’t Always Work, St. Louis Blues

The Blues aren’t the only team to part ways with their head coach this season. In fact, many coaches have been let go in the NHL this season. While some teams have found wins after firing a coach, this doesn’t mean that coaching changes always work. [Bleedin’ Blue]

Islanders Need to Trade With Future in Mind

The Isles are recently finding their spark after a long struggle to get through the first half of the season. Like many teams, the Isles are looking to make moves before the trade deadline to boost playoff opportunity, but the team shouldn’t be so hasty about moves and needs to keep the future in perspective. [Eyes on Isles]

