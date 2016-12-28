NHL Daily: Columbus Blue Jackets, Sidney Crosby, Devan Dubnyk

NHL Daily: The NHL is Back, the Columbus Blue Jackets Grab Their 13th Consecutive Win, Sidney Crosby is on Track to Set a New Career-High in Goals, Minnesota Wild’s Devan Dubnyk Could Take Home the Vezina and more! (Morning Coffee Headlines)

NHL hockey returned last night with 10 games on the schedule. The Columbus Blue Jackets grabbed their 13th consecutive win in a 4-3 victory against the Boston Bruins and the San Jose Sharks topped the Anaheim Ducks 3-2. The New York Islanders topped the Washington Capitals 4-3 while the Rangers also topped the Ottawa Senators 4-3.

The Dallas Stars grabbed two points from the Arizona Coyotes (3-2), the Buffalo Sabres beat out the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 and the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1. Calgary beat out Colorado 6-3, the Penguins took two points from the New Jersey Devils (5-2) and the Minnesota Wild took the 3-2 OT win from the Nashville Predators.

CBJ Grabs Win Number 13

The Blue Jackets just keep on winning. The team earned their 13th straight win last night over the Bruins in an entertaining match. Columbus is continuing to build on their franchise record for their win streak and might even make NHL history if they grab a few more. [The Score]

Rangers Take Control Over Senators

The Senators started the match with a clear advantage but Derek Stepan prompted the Rangers to respond. Stepan and Nick Holden each grabbed two goals, rookie Jimmy Vesey had his first NHL fight and the Rangers rallied in the comeback win. [Blueline Station]

Crosby Headed for a New High

Pittsburgh Penguins’ captain Sidney Crosby is on track to set a new career-high. The captains current highest goal count is 51 from the 2009-10 season but this season Crosby is on track to notch 61 goals. This would set a new career-high for the unstoppable player. [The Score]

Colorado Avalanche Chasing Home Wins

The Colorado Avalanche haven’t been racking up many wins and are currently last in the Central Division. Colorado needs to grab some wins on home ice and they need them now more than ever to keep their fanbase strong behind them. [Mile High Sticking]

Minnesota Wild’s Devan Dubnyk for the Vezina

Devan Dubnyk has been having an incredible season for the Wild so far. The goaltender has been putting forward an elite performance, which has elevated his play to new heights. Dubnyk could very well be the 2017 recipient of the Vezina Trophy. [Gone Puck Wild]

Taylor Beck Looking for Roster Spot with Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers have lost Tyler Pitlick to injury recently and will be looking for a forward to join fill in the hole his absence has made. Could Taylor Beck be the player to earn the roster hole in the Oilers’ lineup? [Oil On Whyte]

Boston Bruins’ New Years Resolutions

The new year is coming and the Boston Bruins are among many teams who are starting to think of their New Year’s resolution. Check out Causeway Crowd‘s standout resolutions for the Bruins. [Causeway Crowd]

Chicago Blackhawks Top 10 Worst Moments of 2016

The year is ending and the writers over at Blackhawk Up have compiled all of Chicago’s worst moments of 2016. See what bad moments fell among the worst in this top 10 list. [Blackhawk Up]

NHL Daily: Weekly All-Star Fan Vote Update

The NHL All-Star fan vote leaderboard has been pretty static. Regardless, here are the current (and reigning) leaders for each division.

Atlantic Division – Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price

Metropolitan Division – Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby

Central Division – Nashville Predators defenseman P.K Subban

Pacific Division – Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid

Time is running out to cast your votes! you have until Jan.2 to get your votes in.

Cast your votes here.

