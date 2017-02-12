NHL Daily: Henrik Lundqvist, Craig Anderson, Sabres Trade Rumors

NHL Daily: New York Rangers netminder Henrik Lundqvist reaches a milestone earning his 400th career win, Craig Anderson makes his return with the Ottawa Senators after taking a leave of absence to be with his ailing wife, Buffalo Sabres trade rumors, and more! (Morning Coffee Headlines)

We had a jam-packed Saturday schedule as usual. Among the winners yesterday: the Bruins edged the Canucks 4-3 in regulation, Dallas dismantled the Hurricanes 5-2 at home, Florida took a decisive 7-4 win on the road in Music City, Buffalo handed their rivals a 3-1 loss on the road in Toronto, Washington won 6-4 at home to Anaheim, while in the late game, Scott Darling and the Blackhawks made easy work of the Oilers with a 5-2 victory.

Here is your highlight of the night:

NHL Daily: Morning Coffee Headlines

King Henrik Reaches Exclusive Milestone

New York Rangers netminder Henrik Lundqvist made 32 saves in a 4-2 win Saturday. The victory gives King Henrik 400 career wins, an exclusive milestone only reached by 11 other netminders. [Yahoo Sports]

Sabres Trade Rumors

Adam DeRose over at Sabre Noise thinks that Buffalo could be major sellers ahead of the deadline. He discusses the possibility of moving players such as Evander Kane, Brian Gionta, Dmitry Kulikov, and many other things. [Sabre Noise]

Anderson Returns to Sens

Earlier in the year, Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson was forced to take a leave of absence to be with his wife Nicholle, who was diagnosed with cancer. With the pair doing better, and as Craig puts it, “getting back to normalcy”, Anderson received an incredible ovation in his return. Craig also told media how appreciative his family is of the Sens organization and fan base for all their support. [NHL.com]

Pastrnak Earns 100th Career Point

Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak notced his 100th career points in the club’s 4-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday afternoon. The 20-year-old Czech forward has a very promising career ahead of him and should be an extremely productive player for the Bruins for years to come. [Causeway Crowd]

Cehlarik Looked Good in Debut

Yesterday, we spoke of the possibility that Peter Cehlarik would make his NHL debut with the Bruins. Well, it happened. Skating on a line with David Krejci and David Pastrnak, Cehlarik was quite impressive despite not recording a point. He had a hit and a takeaway with a plus-one in 13:50 worth of ice-time. [CSNNE]

Carter Could Give Wild Options

The Minnesota Wild recently surprised fans by announcing a familiar face would be practicing with the team, Ryan Carter. As Danny Lambert over at Gone Puck Wild explains, the team may elect to sign the veteran before March 1st, and it could open up a few options for the team. [Gone Puck Wild]

NHL Daily Morning Rant

We’re starting to get a clearer picture ahead of the deadline. Just a couple of weeks ago, it seemed Arizona and Colorado were the only teams ready to sell. You could argue we’ve added a few more, and who knows what to expect over the next 17 days. Given what we know to this point, here are my top five rental options for Cup contenders:

1. F Patrick Sharp, Dallas Stars

2. G Ryan Miller, Vancouver Canucks

3. F Jarome Iginla, Colorado Avalanche

4. F Drew Stafford, Winnipeg Jets

5. F Alex Burrows, Vancouver Canucks

Honorable Mentions: F Brian Gionta (BUF), G Ondrej Pavelec (WPG), F Shane Doan (ARZ), D Johnny Oduya (DAL)

*you’ll notice I omitted names such as Kevin Shattenkirk, Michael Stone, Ben Bishop, and Dmitry Kulikov (among others). While they could technically be rentals, you’d have to think those teams acquiring the player would interest in a long-term deal.

