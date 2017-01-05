NHL Daily: Matt Duchene, Ty Rattie, New York Rangers

NHL Daily: Colorado’s Matt Duchene’s Name is Coming Up in Some Trade Rumors, St.Louis is Free From Ty Rattie After Hurricanes Claim Him Off Waiver, the New York Rangers’ Look Back on World Juniors and More! (Morning Coffee Headlines)

Grab your morning cup of coffee and join us here at Puck Prose for a compilation of NHL daily links that will help keep you updated with everything going on in the hockey world.

Six NHL games were on the schedule for Wednesday night. First, the New York Rangers topped the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 and the Winnipeg Jets also topped the Florida Panthers 4-1. The Vancouver Canucks grabbed two points after shutting out the Arizona Coyotes 3-0.

The Calgary Flames topped the Colorado Avalanche 4-1, the Montreal Canadiens beat out the Dallas Stars 4-3 in OT and the Anaheim Ducks shut out the Detroit Red Wings 2-0.

The Highlight of the Night:

NHL Daily: Morning Coffee Headlines

Matt Duchene Involved in New York Islanders Trade Rumors

The New York Islanders are in search of some consistent top-6 talent to compliment star John Tavares. Now, Matt Duchene‘s name is coming up in some new trade rumors surrounding the team and the forward. [Eyes on Isles]

Tyson Jost is Incredible but Not Avalanche’s Savior

The Avalanche’s 10th overall pick from the 2016 Draft, Tyson Jost, is a very skilled hockey player. Despite this, Jost will not save the Avalanche but will be a bonus to the team’s existing roster. [Mile High Sticking]

Boston Bruins’ Zane McIntrye Impressing in AHL

Boston Bruins‘ goaltender Zane McIntyre is shining in the AHL so far this season. McIntyre is proving that he knows how to put forward solid and consistent play. [Causeway Crowd]

Former St.Louis Blue Ty Rattie Claimed By Canes After Being Waived

The St. Louis Blues placed Ty Rattie on waivers and lost the forward for good when the Carolina Hurricanes picked him up. The Blues took a gamble on Rattie and it hasn’t paid off so now the forward will have a shot elsewhere. [Bleedin’ Blue]

Toronto Maple Leafs Didn’t Get 6th Straight Win But Still Impressed

The Toronto Maple Leafs were close to grabbing a 6th straight win but didn’t come out on top. Despite this, the Leafs still impressed their fans with some great play from Auston Matthews and Frederik Gauthier. [Editor-in-Leaf]

Canadiens Should Extend Alexander Radulov’s Contract

Alexander Radulov has been outstanding for the Montreal Canadiens and has become a leader on the team. Montreal should reward Radulov’s strong play with a contract extension. [A Winning Habit]

The New York Rangers Look Back on World Juniors

Take a trip down memory lane with Blueline Station‘s look back on the current Rangers roster’s memories in the World Juniors. [Blueline Station]

NHL Daily: Morning Discussion

The Columbus Blue Jackets are still winning. Tonight, the Blue Jackets will take on the Washington Capitals in hopes that the team will continue their winning streak. Currently tied for second place with most consecutive wins of 16, the Jackets are hoping to tie the first place record of 17 set by the Penguins in 1992-93.

To match the record, the Blue Jackets will have to win game 17 against the Capitals tonight. The Jackets have defeated Washington in both games they’ve faced them so far this season, so many would assume that tonight would be no different. The Caps have won their last three matchups, but can their play be strong enough to stop the recently unstoppable team?

If the Jackets do grab the 17th win, they’ll need one more to set a new record. If the 17th game is won, their possible 18th win will take place on Saturday against the New York Rangers on home ice. The Rangers have fallen victim to up-and-down play as of late, but will they rally to defeat the strong play the Jackets will throw at them?

What do you think? Do you think the Jackets will remain victorious and end the weekend with a new record, or do you think the Caps or the Rangers will rally their play to do the seemingly impossible?

More from Puck Prose

This article originally appeared on