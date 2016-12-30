NHL Daily: Matt Murray, Daniel Alfredsson, Coyotes Prospects

NHL Daily: Penguins netminder Matt Murray considered week-to-week after sustaining a lower body injury, Ottawa Senators raise Daniel Alfredsson’s no.11 to the rafters, update on Arizona Coyotes prospects, and more! (Morning Coffee Headlines)

12 games were on the schedule Thursday night. New Jersey edged the Capitals 2-1 in a shootout. Toronto grabbed an extra point in overtime versus Tampa Bay, walking away with a pair of wins in the state of Florida. Chicago snagged two important points on the road in a 3-2 win against Nashville. Minnesota kept rolling with a 6-4 victory at home versus the NY Islanders. John Gibson helped carry the Ducks to a 3-1 win over Calgary. Lastly, Edmonton defeated Los Angeles 3-1 at home.

Here is your highlight of the night:

NHL Daily: Morning Coffee Headlines

Murray Week-to-Week

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray will be out week-to-week with a lower body injury. Murray suffered the injury late in the second period on Wednesday and was replaced by Marc-Andre Fleury, who went on to earn a 3-2 win versus Carolina. [NHL.com]

Galchenyuk, Desharnais Getting Healthy

The Montreal Canadiens got some good news recently. Both Alex Galchenyuk and David Desharnais have begun skating for the 1st time since being given an eight-week timetable for return. Perhaps the Habs will get lucky and have both of these guys back ahead of schedule. [A Winning Habit]

Alfredsson’s no.11 retired

Former Sens captain Daniel Alfredsson was honored on Thursday night by having his number lifted to the rafters and retired. Alfie spent 17 of 18 NHL seasons with Ottawa, amassing 426 goals, 682 assists (1108 points). [The Score]

Coyotes Prospect Update

Even though Arizona was hoping to take the next step in 2016-17, much of their future talent is still elsewhere. Some of those prospects are with AHL Tucson and continue to tear things up of late. Forward Christian Fischer and defenseman Kyle Wood are just a pair to name that are turning some heads this season. [Howlin’ Hockey]

Fighting in the Box

Every now and then, an unusual clip comes over the wire. So was the case in a recent ECHL game between Utah and Colorado. Utah’s Jan Puskar took a penalty and continued chirping from inside the penalty box with the door still open. Colorado’s Michael Sdao decided to drop the mitts and join him and a teammate. [Fox Sports]

Leafs Turning the Corner

Conor Peniston-Bird over at Editor in Leaf discusses the recent impressive play of the Toronto Maple Leafs. With two wins in the state of Florida versus the Panthers and Lightning, it seems the blue and white are turning a corner. [Editor in Leaf]

NHL Daily Morning Rant

The recent injury to Matt Murray could be somewhat of a blessing for the Pittsburgh Penguins. It doesn’t seem like there’s much of a market for Marc-Andre Fleury and some of that could be due to his poor play this season. In fact, the only time MAF managed to string together a bulk of solid outings was back in October when Pittsburgh began the year without Murray.

This could be a perfect opportunity for Fleury to not only get comfortable again in the starter role, but prove to other teams that he can still be an elite starter.

Showcase time for Marc-Andre Fleury.

