NHL Daily: Nikita Zadorov, Michael Grabner, Toronto Maple Leafs

There was only one matchup on the NHL’s Wednesday night schedule. The Chicago Blackhawks took a 4-3 OT win over the Minnesota Wild in the NHL’s only game last night.

Nikita Zadorov Proving His Contract Worth for Avs

Nikita Zadorov is finally showing that he is capable of doing great things for the Colorado Avalanche. See how Zadorov is earning his contract and a big place on the team. [Mile High Sticking]

Edmonton Oilers Possibly Targeting Michael Stone for Trade

The Oilers might be looking to Coyote Michael Stone as a possible trade as the trade deadline nears. [Oil on Whyte]

Jets Missing Tyler Myers

Winnipeg Jet Tyler Myers was recently sidelined for about 6-8 weeks after sustaining a lower-body injury that required surgery. Now, the Jets are missing having Myers in the lineup. [Jets White Out]

Michael Grabner’s Future With the Rangers

Many fans have different opinions on what Michael Grabner‘s future with the Rangers should be. Following the scoring of his 25th goal, Grabner is proving to be more valuable on the roster than he would as trade bait. [Blue Line Station]

Isles Defense Needs to Help

The Islanders‘ defense needs to step up and help out their goaltender if they want to stay on top of their play. If the defense doesn’t help the goalie then the team will be giving up too many goals. Goaltenders need the support of their defense to put forward their best play. [Eyes on Isles]

Looking at the Sabres Goal Song

Sabre Noise is taking a look at the Buffalo Sabres‘ goal song and talk all goal and celebration song possibilities and thoughts. [Sabre Noise]

Maple Leafs Might Find Trade Partner in Edmonton

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in search of a suitable trade partner before the deadline comes around. The Leafs might find their best possible trade partner in the Oilers. [Editor-in-Leaf]

NHL Daily: Morning Discussion

The writers over at Sabre Noise took a look at the Sabres’ goal song and the possibility of individual goal songs.

Which goal song is your favorite? And what would you think if each NHL player had their own goal song? And if these individual goal songs were an option, what do you think would be the best player – goal song duo?

