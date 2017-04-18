NHL Daily: Ottawa Combines for an Amazing Goal, Boston Makes Some Moves, Nico Hischier and More

NHL Daily: Ottawa Combines for a Beauty, Boston Makes a Couple of Call-Ups, Nico Hischier Best Fit for Colorado and More! (Morning NHL Headlines)

Monday night was a thrill around the NHL with a total of four games being played all of which went to overtime. Toronto took a 2-1 series lead over Washington with a 4-3 win, Ottawa took a 2-1 lead over Boston with a 4-3 win, Nashville but a stranglehold on Chicago with a 3-2 win giving them a 3-0 series lead, and finally Anaheim put Calgary in a bad spot taking a 3-0 series lead with a 5-4 win.

The highlight of the Night Video.

Ottawa Senators Give Us a Highlight to Remember

Monday night was fantastic around the NHL, what was more fantastic was the Ottawa Senators combining for two tremendous goals. Erik Karlsson made an 115-foot saucer pass that was absolutely perfect that landed on the tape of Mike Hoffman‘s stick. And then on top of the Karlsson sent another beauty up the middle of the ice to help the Sens win the game winner. (Puck Prose)

Boston Makes a Few Emergency Call-Ups to Help

Before game three of the series against Ottawa, Boston made a couple emergency call-ups due to injury. With Brandon Carlo, Torey Krug, Colin Miller, and Adam McQuaid out the blue line are hurting, to say the least. So Boston decided to call up Tommy Cross and Matt Grzelcyk to help fill the voids, plus the increased time of Charlie McAvoy will help in the future. (Causeway Crowd)

Tyler Bozak Comes Through in the Clutch for Toronto

For the third straight game, the Washington and Toronto series has gone to overtime. The Leafs started the extra frame on the power-play and luckily for them, they had the right unit on at the right time. It only took a minute and 37 seconds for the Leafs to score the winner. Nazem Kadri fired a perfect pass to the slot where Tyler Bozak had his stick in the best position for a tip in. Toronto has definitely taken the playoffs and the Capitals by surprise, can they pull off the series win? It’s quite possible. (Fansided)

Leafs Recieve Huge Return Before Game Three

Just before the start of game three, Toronto received some excellent news, the return of Nikita Zaitsev. He’s logged the most minutes by a Leafs defenseman all season and has played in every situation. He put up 36 points as well so far, four goals and 32 assists. But the game for him didn’t quite go as planned as he finished with a minus-two rating on the game. Another scary part is Martin Marincin left with a small injury, there’s no luck when it comes to the Leafs backend. (Puck Prose)

Chicago Still on the Verge of Elimination

The Blackhawks were finally playing a solid game in game three when they got out to a quick two-goal lead. Unfortunately, it was short-lived as the Predators stormed back and tied the game forcing an extra frame. But 16 minutes into the overtime period, the Predators scored giving them a 3-0 series lead, meaning on Wednesday Chicago could be on their way out a lot faster than imagined. (Blackhawk Up)

Nico Hischier is Exactly What the Avalanche Need

The Colorado Avalanche have a 17.5% chance of winning the draft lottery, and if they do they’re in the best position to pick one of three franchise players. And those picks are Nolan Patrick, Timothy Liljegren, or Nico Hischier. The Aves have some solid d-men already and Nathan MacKinnon as well as Matt Duchene leaving Liljegren and Patrick off the board. Their best selection would be Nico Hischier who would form a dynamic line with Gabriel Landeskog and Duchene. (Mile High Sticking)

