NHL Mid-Season Awards: Winners, Honorable Mentions for Each Trophy

NHL Mid-Season Awards: Winners, Honorable Mentions for Each Major Trophy in 2016-17 (Hart, Vezina, Art Ross, Maurice “Rocket” Richard, Norris, Calder, Selke, Presidents’, Prince of Wales, Clarence Campbell, Stanley Cup)

Welcome to our NHL mid-season awards. With teams having played between 38-43 games, it seems we’ve reached the halfway point of the 2016-17 season. There has been no shortage of surprises thus far and we’re likely in for an exciting second half. We’ve got the trade deadline, playoffs, an expansion draft, all of which should generate some very intriguing headlines.

Today, I’d like to present our NHL mid-season awards. We’ve selected winners for each major trophy along with honorable mentions that could challenge over the course of 82 games. As a bonus, I’ve included long-term predictions for each award/team trophy.

NHL Mid-Season Awards in 2016-17

Hart Trophy (League MVP)

NHL Mid-Season Awards Winner: Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins)

If he hadn’t missed time due to a concussion to open the year, Crosby would easily have a comfortable lead in the scoring race. Tied for second with Patrick Kane at 44 points, Sidney sits just four behind Edmonton’s Connor McDavid with nine fewer games played. Long story short, Crosby has been the best player on the planet for the past year and a half (Stanley Cup, Conn Smythe, World Cup Gold, etc.).

Honorable Mentions: Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers), Carey Price (Montreal Canadiens), Sergei Bobrovsky (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Long-Term Prediction Winner: Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins)

As mentioned, Crosby has 44 points in 33 games after missing the Pens first six games. With 43 games remaining, Sidney is on pace for 109 points in 2016-17. The scary thing; there’s nothing that suggests his production might slow anytime soon.

Art Ross Trophy (Most Points)

NHL Mid-Season Awards Winner: Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers)

Despite watching his production slow a bit over the back half of December, McDavid has managed to keep hold of the NHL scoring race. With 48 points in 42 games, the Oilers phenom is on pace for 97 points in 2016-17. Just don’t be surprised if he manages to hit triple-digits.

Honorable Mentions: Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins), Patrick Kane (Chicago Blackhawks), Vladimir Tarasenko (St. Louis Blues), Evgeni Malkin (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Long-Term Prediction Winner: Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins)

If Crosby managed to match his pace of 109 points, or even exceed it, it would be his highest point total since his 109 back in 2009-10. The last time he reached triple-digits was back in 2013-14 when he tallied 104 points.

Maurice “Rocket” Richard (Most Goals)

NHL Mid-Season Awards Winner: Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Of the 10 individual awards Sidney has won over his career, only one of them was a Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy (back in 2009-10). He has a fairly comfortable lead in the scoring race (26 goals) with four more than the next highest (Jeff Carter, 22) and eight fewer games played. The odds suggest he could run away with the award, but then again, some of the guys chasing him have a history of finishing the regular season on a high note.

Honorable Mentions: Jeff Carter (Los Angeles Kings), Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs), Patrik Laine (Winnipeg Jets), Vladimir Tarasenko (St. Louis Blues), Alex Ovechkin (Washington Capitals)

Long-Term Prediction Winner: Vladimir Tarasenko (St. Louis Blues)

I managed to hit on a bold prediction for the Tarasenk-show back in 2015-16 projecting that he’d reach 40 goals at a time when he was struggling to find the back of the net. Over the past couple of years, Vladimir tends to be a lot more productive over the back half. If the trend continues, his impressive 20-goal 43-point start suggests he’s in for career-highs across the board. In fact, don’t be surprised if he flirts with 50 goals by the end of 2016-17.

Vezina Trophy (Top Goaltender)

NHL Mid-Season Awards Winner: Sergei Bobrovsky (Columbus Blue Jackets)

I think some people just try to hand Carey Price the award based on his title as being “best goaltender in the world”. Give the Habs netminder credit, he’s had an outstanding start to the year. But it would be completely unfair to overlook what Columbus Blue Jackets starter Sergei Bobrovsky has done so far. He carried over his incredible play from the World Cup and turned it into a 26-6-2 record with a 2.00GAA and .931 save percentage. If you’re wondering why this team is sitting atop the standings, look no further.

Honorable Mentions: Carey Price (Montreal Canadiens), Devan Dubnyk (Minnesota Wild), Tuukka Rask (Boston Bruins), Braden Holtby (Washington Capitals)

Long-Term Prediction Winner: Carey Price (Montreal Canadiens)

Unless Bobrovsky or Dubnyk somehow improve upon their play over the back half, it’s tough to see the voters going against Carey Pice. He’s a big reason why the Habs sit atop the Atlantic Division with a record of 25-10-6.

Norris Trophy (Top Defenseman)

NHL Mid-Season Awards Winner: Brent Burns (San Jose Sharks)

Burns has a two-point lead in the scoring race among blueliners. Sitting behind him is Victor Hedman at 37, Erik Karlsson at 32, Duncan Keith at 29, and a three-way tie for 5th between Shea Weber, Kevin Shattenkirk, and Rasmus Ristolainen at 26.

Points obviously don’t dictate the winner, though. Other names vying for recognition as top defenseman in 2016-17 include Ryan Suter, Drew Doughty, and Ryan McDonagh.

Honorable Mentions: Erik Karlsson (Ottawa Senators), Victor Hedman (Tampa Bay Lightning), Duncan Keith (Chicago Blackhawks), Ryan Suter (Minnesota Wild)

Long-Term Prediction Winner: Brent Burns (San Jose Sharks)

The fact that he leads all defenseman with 39 points is definitely a contributing factor. But it has a lot more to do with an all-in situation type of player. Burns is a +15 plus/minus rating despite going against the opposition’s best on most nights. He leads all d-men with 15 goals, five more than the next best. Brent averages roughly three shots per game (160 total), likes to use the body, and is willing to block shots. He does everything you could possibly ask for out of your top defenseman. It’s no surprise the Sharks locked him into a long-term deal.

Calder Trophy (Top Rookie)

NHL Mid-Season Awards Winner: Zach Werenski (Columbus Blue Jackets)

This one may come as the biggest surprise to some, but I think Werenski is more than deserving. Sure, it would be easy to select one of Patrik Laine or Auston Matthews, both of which were expected to challenge in the rookie scoring race. But truth be told, Zach Werenski has had a much bigger overall impact. He averages nearly three minutes more of ice-time per game (21:09) and spends a bit more time on the PP – the NHL’s 1st placed power play by the way.

Honorable Mentions: Patrik Laine (Winnipeg Jets), Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs), Mitch Marner (Toronto Maple Leafs), William Nylander (Toronto Maple Leafs), Matthew Tkachuk (Calgary Flames), Sebastian Aho (Carolina Hurricanes), Anthony Mantha (Detroit Red Wings), Matt Murray (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Long-Term Prediction Winner: Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Even though Matthews has disappeared for small stretches without getting on the scoresheet, he has still managed to stay involved and be an effective player. Touted as a dominant two-way forward by scouts leading into last June’s draft, Matthews has been absolutely as advertised. Say what you want about Patrik Laine’s impressive ability to find the back of the net, but if the Leafs two-way center continues to keep pace in the rookie scoring race, it’ll be tough to ignore him.

Frank J. Selke (Top Defensive Forward)

NHL Mid-Season Awards Winner: Ryan Kesler (Anaheim Ducks)

Selecting a Selke winner wasn’t easy. After all, the NHL’s two best defensive forwards (Bergeron and Kopitar) have struggled a bit early on. If the struggles continue for both, it could open up the door for Jonathan Toews, Ryan Kesler, or a new winner (i.e. Barkov).

Ducks center Ryan Kesler has always been an elite level two-way forward. He’s off to an outstanding start with 16 goals (35 points) in 42 games and a +10 plus/minus rating. It’s difficult to imagine him maintaining that pace for 65-70 points, but if he succeeds, it’ll be tough to ignore the 2010-11 winner.

Honorable Mentions: Patrice Bergeron (Boston Bruins), Jonathan Toews (Chicago Blackhawks), Joe Pavelski (San Jose Sharks), Anze Kopitar (Los Angeles Kings), Aleksander Barkov (Florida Panthers)

Long-Term Prediction Winner: Patrice Bergeron (Boston Bruins)

When I made preseason predictions for drop-off in production, Patrice Bergeron was among the mix. I never would have imagined a disappointing start of 15 points in 40 games though. Apparently he seems destined to follow in the footsteps of Eric Staal with a career-worst season on pace for a mere 30 points or so. Perhaps this a long shot prediction, but I think Bergeron will have a much better second half. If the Bruins have any shot at making the playoffs, they’ll need their star two-way center to be much better all around.

Long-Term Predictions for Team Awards

Presidents’ Trophy (Most Points in Regular Season)

Predicted Winner: Chicago Blackhawks

The Columbus Blue Jackets sit three points ahead of Chicago overall with four games in hand. Still, I think the Blackhawks are the next team destined to put together one of those massive win streaks or collect a whack load of wins over a 15-20 game period. It sounds like GM Stan Bowman is still interested in finding Jonathan Toews a short-term impact option on the wing. Should he succeed, the Blackhawks could be borderline unstoppable.

Honorable Mentions: Pittsburgh Penguins, Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers

Prince of Wales Trophy (Eastern Conference Champion)

Predicted Winner: Pittsburgh Penguins

Call it a hunch, but Pittsburgh could be destined for the first repeat Stanley Cup win in a while. Tampa Bay or Washington might be able to take them to 6-7 games in the Eastern Conference Final, but the Pens should eventually prevail. The only thing that might stop Pittsburgh at this point is a significant injury.

Honorable Mentions: Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Rangers, Washington Capitals

Clarence S. Campbell Bowl (Western Conference Champion)

Predicted Winner: St. Louis Blues

I foresee a Chicago/St. Louis Western Conference Final later in the spring. Chicago was my preseason Cup prediction winner, so I think they could certainly challenge for their 4th Stanley Cup in seven years. That being said, I feel like St. Louis will be the next team to get over that elusive hump. There’s still some work to do in tweaking the roster (i.e. trading Kevin Shattenkirk), but I wouldn’t be surprised if Jake Allen and Vladimir Tarasenko step up in a big way for this team come April.

Honorable Mentions: Chicago Blackhawks, San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks

Stanley Cup Winner (NHL Playoff Champion)

Predicted Winner: Pittsburgh Penguins

The last time an NHL team won back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships was the 1997-1998 Detroit Red Wings. On top of that, the last player to win back-to-back Conn Smythe Trophies was Pittsburgh’s Mario Lemieux back in 1991-1992. A quarter-century later, it looks as though the Penguins might repeat on both fronts. That would be a truly impressive feat.

