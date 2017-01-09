NHL Player Rankings: Week 14 Risers/Fallers

NHL Player Rankings: Who’s Trending up and Down? And Who Are the Top Players as Well? We’re Here to Let You Know With Our Weekly Risers and Fallers!

Welcome to our weekly NHL Player Rankings, a compilation of lists showing you who is on top, as well as who is on the bottom in every position. We’ll also show you the best player of the week for all three zones of the ice.

For forwards and defenceman, the deciding factor will come down to points-per-game averages. This statistic shows us how well a player has scored in the games they have played when given an advanced look it lets us know their potential to lead the league in points.

Goalies will be decided by goals-against-average and shutouts. While goalies are obviously going to let in pucks, this stat is fundamental in watching their overall success and potential to where they could be in the league if playing for a better defensive team.

Legend:

LW = Last Week.

NR = Not Ranked.

Top 10 Centers:

1 (LW/-) – Sidney Crosby (PIT) – 33GP, 26G, 18A, 44PTS, 1.33PPG

2 (LW/-) – Connor McDavid (EDM) – 42GP, 14G, 34A, 48PTS, 1.18PPG

3 (LW/+1) – Evgeni Malkin (PIT) – 39GP, 16G, 27A, 43PTS, 1.10PPG

4 (LW/+2) – Tyler Seguin (DAL) – 40GP, 14G, 25A, 39PTS, 0.98PPG

5 (LW/+2) – Mark Scheifele (WPG) – 39GP, 17G, 20A, 37PTS, 0.95PPG

6 (LW/NR) – Joe Pavelski (SJ) – 40GP, 15G, 22A, 37PTS, 0.92PPG

7 (LW/NR) – Jeff Carter (LA) – 40GP, 22G, 14A, 36PTS, 0.90PPG

8 (LW/NR) – Auston Matthews (TOR) – 39GP, 21G, 14A, 35PTS, 0.90PPG

9 (LW/NR) – Eric Staal (MIN) – 39GP, 13G, 22A, 35PTS, 0.90PPG

10 (LW/-2) – Alexander Wennberg (CBJ) – 39GP, 8G, 26A, 34PTS, 0.87PPG

Top 10 Left Wingers:

1 (LW/-) – Artemi Panarin (CHI) – 43GP, 17G, 24A, 41PTS, 0.95PPG

2 (LW/+4) – Nick Foligno (CBJ) – 37GP, 14G, 21A, 35PTS, 0.95PPG

3 (LW/+4) – Jamie Benn (DAL) – 38GP, 10G, 24A, 34PTS, 0.89PPG

4 (LW/+6) – Max Pacioretty (MTL) – 40GP, 19G, 15A, 34PTS, 0.85PPG

5 (LW/-) – Brandon Saad (CBJ) – 39GP, 14G, 19A, 33PTS, 0.85PPG

6 (LW/NR) – James Van Riemsdyk (TOR) – 39GP, 14G, 19A, 33PTS, 0.85PPG

7 (LW/-5) – Johnny Gaudreau (CGY) – 32GP, 10G, 17A, 27PTS, 0.84PPG

8 (LW/NR) – Chris Kreider (NYR) – 36GP, 16G, 14A, 30PTS, 0.83PPG

9 (LW/-1) – Brad Marchand (BOS) – 43GP, 13G, 22A, 35PTS, 0.81PPG

10 (LW/-7) – Taylor Hall (NJ) – 31GP, 9G, 16A, 25PTS, 0.81PPG

Top 10 Right Wingers:

1 (LW/+1) – Nikita Kucherov (TB) – 35GP, 16G, 23A, 39PTS, 1.11PPG

2 (LW/-1) – Vladimir Tarasenko (STL) – 40GP, 20G, 23A, 43PTS, 1.08PPG

3 (LW/+4) – Patrick Kane (CHI) – 43GP, 12G, 32A, 44PTS, 1.02PPG

4 (LW/+1) – Phil Kessel (PIT) – 39GP, 13G, 26A, 39PTS, 1.00PPG

5 (LW/-2) – Cam Atkinson (CBJ) – 39GP, 19G, 20A, 39PTS, 1.00PPG

6 (LW/-2) – Jakub Voracek (PHI) – 42GP, 13G, 26A, 39PTS, 0.93PPG

7 (LW/+2) – Patrik Laine (WPG) – 42GP, 21G, 16A, 37PTS, 0.88PPG

8 (LW/NR) – Nikolaj Ehlers (WPG) – 42GP, 14G, 22A, 36PTS, 0.86PPG

9 (LW/NR) – Alexander Radulov (MTL) – 38GP, 10G, 21A, 31PTS, 0.82PPG

10 (LW/-) – Mark Stone (OTT) – 38GP, 12G, 19A, 31PTS, 0.82PPG

Top 10 Defenseman:

1 (LW/-) – Brent Burns (SJ) – 40GP, 15G, 24A, 39PTS, 0.98PPG

2 (LW/+1) – Victor Hedman (TB) – 42GP, 7G, 30A, 37PTS, 0.88PPG

3 (LW/-1) – Erik Karlsson (OTT) – 39GP, 7G, 25A, 32PTS, 0.82PPG

4 (LW/-) – Kris Letang (PIT) – 27GP, 3G, 19A, 22PTS, 0.81PPG

5 (LW/+3) – Andrei Markov (MTL) – 31GP, 2G, 19A, 21PTS, 0.68PPG

6 (LW/+3) – Duncan Keith (CHI) – 43GP, 1G, 28A, 29PTS, 0.67PPG

7 (LW/-1) – Rasmus Ristolainen (BUF) – 39GP, 3G, 23A, 26PTS, 0.67PPG

8 (LW/-1) – Kevin Shattenkirk (STL) – 40GP, 8G, 18A, 26PTS, 0.65PPG

9 (LW/NR) – Shea Weber (MTL) – 40GP, 10G, 16A, 26PTS, 0.65PPG

10 (LW/-5) – Zach Werenski (CBJ) – 39GP, 6G, 19A, 25PTS, 0.64PPG

Top 10 Goalies:

1 (LW/+3) – Tuukka Rask (BOS) – 32GP, 20W, 1.93GAA, 5SO, .928SV%

2 (LW/-1) – Devan Dubnyk (MIN) – 31GP, 21W, 1.80GAA, 5SO, .939SV%

3 (LW/+3) – Braden Holtby (WSH) – 31GP, 18W, 1.93GAA, 5SO, .931SV%

4 (LW/NR) – Peter Budaj (LA) – 34GP, 18W, 2.03GAA, 4SO, .919SV%

5 (LW/NR) – Cam Talbot (EDM) – 37GP, 20W, 2.44GAA, 3SO, .920SV%

6 (LW/-3) – Sergei Bobrovsky (CBJ) – 34GP, 26W, 2.00GAA, 3SO, .932SV%

7 (LW/NR) – Martin Jones (SJ) – 35GP, 20W, 2.22GAA, 2SO, .917SV%

8 (LW/-3) – Corey Crawford (CHI) – 26GP, 15W, 2.33GAA, 2SO, .925SV%

9 (LW/-7) – Carey Price (MTL) – 29GP, 20W, 2.06GAA, 2SO, .930SV%

10 (LW/-1) – Robin Lehner (BUF) – 27GP, 9W, 2.53GAA, 0SO, .921SV%

Bottom 10 Centers:

1 (LW/-) – John Mitchell (COL) – 34GP, 1G, 0A, 1PTS, 0.03PPG

2 (LW/+7) – Derek Grant (BUF) – 35GP, 0G, 3A, 3PTS, 0.05PPG

3 (LW/NR) – Tyler Graovac (ARI) – 31GP, 3G, 0A, 3PTS, 0.10PPG

4 (LW/+2) – Brendan Gaunce (VAN) – 37GP, 0G, 4A, 4PTS, 0.11PPG

5 (LW/+3) – Ryan Garbutt (ANA) – 27GP, 2G, 1A, 3PTS, 0.11PPG

6 (LW/+1) – Steve Ott (DET) – 36GP, 2G, 2A, 4PTS, 0.11PPG

7 (LW/NR) – Micheal Haley (SJ) – 26GP, 0G, 3A, 3PTS, 0.12PPG

8 (LW/-6) – Sergey Kalinin (NJ) – 33GP, 2G, 2A, 4PTS, 0.12PPG

9 (LW/NR) – Joe Colborne (COL) – 31GP, 3G, 1A , 4PTS, 0.13PPG

10 (LW/NR) – Michael Chaput (VAN) – 30GP, 1G, 3A, 4PTS, 0.13PPG

Bottom 10 Left Wingers:

1 (LW/+3) – Andreas Martinsen (COL) – 35GP, 1G, 2A, 3PTS, 0.09PPG

2 (LW/+1) – Vernon Fiddler (NJ) – 35GP, 1G, 2A, 3PTS, 0.09PPG

3 (LW/+4) – Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (PHI) – 42GP, 1G, 3A, 4PTS, 0.10PPG

4 (LW/+4) – Matt Martin (TOR) – 39GP, 2G, 2A, 4PTS, 0.10PPG

5 (LW/-) – Lawson Crouse (ARI) – 36GP, 2G, 2A, 4PTS, 0.11PPG

6 (LW/-) – Brandon Tanev (WPG) – 35GP, 2G, 2A, 4PTS, 0.11PPG

7 (LW/+2) – Roman Lyubimov (PHI) – 29GP, 3G, 1A, 4PTS, 0.14PPG

8 (LW/-6) – Drew Miller (DET) – 29GP, 4G, 1A, 5PTS, 0.17PPG

9 (LW/NR) – Kyle Clifford (LA) – 33GP, 2G, 4A, 6PTS, 0.18PPG

10 (LW/NR) – Benoit Pouliot (EDM) – 37GP, 5G, 2A, 7PTS, 0.19PPG

Bottom 10 Right Wingers:

1 (LW/NR) – Jordin Tootoo (CHI) – 32GP, 0G, 0A, 0PTS, 0.00PPG

2 (LW/-1) – Jared Boll (ANA) – 29GP, 0G, 1A, 1PT, 0.03PPG

3 (LW/-1) – Chris Neil (OTT) – 38GP, 1G, 1A, 2PTS, 0.05PPG

4 (LW/-) – Jimmy Hayes (BOS) – 36GP, 2G, 1A, 3PTS, 0.08PPG

5 (LW/-2) – Tom Wilson (WSH) – 39GP, 2G, 2A, 4PTS, 0.10PPG

6 (LW/-1) – Chris Thorburn (WPG) – 29GP, 3G, 0A, 3PTS, 0.10PPG

7 (LW/-1) – Ben Smith (TOR) – 28GP, 2G, 1A, 3PTS, 0.11PPG

8 (LW/-) – Dale Weise (PHI) – 37GP, 2G, 2A, 4PTS, 0.11PPG

9 (LW/-2) – J.T. Brown (TB) – 35GP, 2G, 2A, 4PTS, 0.11PPG

10 (LW/NR) – Nikita Soshnikov (TOR) – 29GP, 1G, 3A, 4PTS, 0.14PPG



Bottom 10 Defenseman:

1 (LW/+1) – Adam McQuaid (BOS) – 38GP, 0G, 1A, 1PT, 0.03PPG

2 (LW/+1) – Josh Gorges (BUF) – 34GP, 0G, 1A, 1PT, 0.03PPG

3 (LW/-2) – Mark Borowiecki (OTT) – 37GP, 1G, 1A, 2PTS, 0.05PPG

4 (LW/+4) – Luke Schenn (ARI) – 36GP, 0G, 2A, 2PTS, 0.06PPG

5 (LW/+4) – Carl Gunnarsson (STL) – 29GP, 0G, 2A, 2PTS, 0.07PPG

6 (LW/NR) – Kevin Gravel (LA) – 26GP, 0G, 2A, 2PTS, 0.08PPG

7 (LW/-1) – Kevin Bieksa (ANA) – 42GP, 2G, 2A, 4PTS, 0.10PPG

8 (LW/+2) – Ben Lovejoy (NJ) – 41GP, 1G, 3A, 4PTS, 0.10PPG

9 (LW/-2) – Brenden Dillon (SJ) – 39GP, 0G, 4A, 4PTS, 0.10PPG

10 (LW/NR) – Yannick Weber (NSH) – 39GP, 1G, 3A, 4PTS, 0.10PPG

Bottom 10 Goalies:

1 (LW/-) – Brian Elliott (CGY) – 20GP, 8W, 2.95GAA, 0SO, .889SV%

2 (LW/+4) – Petr Mrazek (DET) – 23GP, 9W, 3.10GAA, 0SO, .895SV%

3 (LW/NR) – Steve Mason (PHI) – 34GP, 14W, 2.70GAA, 0SO, .903SV%

4 (LW/-2) – Kari Lehtonen (DAL) – 25GP, 9W, 2.82GAA, 1SO, .900SV%

5 (LW/+5) – Semyon Varlamov (COL) – 21GP, 6W, 3.33GAA, 1SO, .901SV%

6 (LW/+2) – Calvin Pickard (COL) – 21GP, 7W, 3.06GAA, 1SO, .902SV%

7 (LW/NR) – Jake Allen (STL) – 31GP, 17W, 2.63GAA, 1SO, .904SV%

8 (LW/NR) – Andrei Vasilevskiy (TB) – 23GP, 10W, 2.98GAA, 2SO, .904SV%

9 (LW/NR) – Cory Schneider (NJ) – 31GP, 12W, 2.78GAA, 2SO, .908SV%

10 (LW/NR) – Connor Hellebuyck (WPG) – 31GP, 15W, 2.75GAA, 2SO, .910SV%

Top Forward of the Week: Patrick Kane (CHI) – (4GP, 1G, 6A, 7PTS, +5)

Patrick Kane was fantastic last week registering seven points in only four games played. This statistical output was influential in Chicago winning three of the four games from last week.

Top Defenseman of the Week: Nathan Beaulieu (MTL) – (3GP, 1G, 4A, 5PTS, +2)

Montreal has a plethora of offensive talent on the blueline, and since Shea Weber had a fairly cold week, Nathan Beaulieu was hot. He posted a solid five points in three games while being a plus two.

Top Goalie of the Week: Ryan Miller (VAN) – (3GP, 3W, 1.33GAA, .957SV%, 1SO)

Ryan Miller easily had the best week all season for the Canucks, while often going back and forth with Jacob Markstrom. However, if he can continue to play the way he did last week, he’ll once again secure the number one position in net.

