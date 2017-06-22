The National Hockey League released schedules for all 31 teams on Thursday afternoon.

More Wild coverage

The Minnesota Wild will open their 2017-18 campaign with a three-game road trip, visiting Detroit, Carolina and Chicago before their home opener against Columbus on Oct. 14.

A six-game home stand in late October to early November will test Minnesota’s toughness early. They host Chicago and Pittsburgh, the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions.

Minnesota plays Erik Haula and the NHL’s newest franchise, the Vegas Golden Knights, three times. However, the Wild only visit Vegas once, on March 16.

The season will conclude with a three-game road trip, just like it began. Minnesota will wrap up the 2017-18 season with a 9:30 p.m. matchup at San Jose.

View the full schedule here.