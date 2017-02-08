NHL Trade Deadline: Western Conference Should Be Buyers

NHL Trade Deadline: The NHL’s Western Conference boasts a number of buyers ahead of the Mar.1 deadline. We’ll explore which teams could be among the busiest, and which are better suited to stay away.

After exploring the East’s teams ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline, it’s time to do the same for the Western Conference. Which teams in the West should stay away? Who needs one more piece to make a run?

Today, we look at the Western Conference’s potential buyers. Let’s get things started by looking at the Predators who are surging of late and hold a 10-5-2 record since the start of January.

Nashville Predators

Need: Scoring

The Predators, having had a rocky start to the season, have made significant progress of late, having gone 6-3-1 over their last 10 games. They’re still far behind the leaders of the Central division, down 9 points to the Blackhawks with a game in hand.

The Predators need offense. The only team worse in the Central division in terms of offense is the Colorado Avalanche, last place in the league. Only 11 teams have worse scoring in the league. Of their ten leading points scorers, 6 have single-digits in goals scored. The Predators desperately need someone to put the puck in the net.

There are rumors that the Predators could be interested in Matt Duchene. Duchene right now has 15 goals. That’s roughly 15 percent of Colorado’s 103. On the worst offensive team in the league, Duchene has continued to be impressive offensively. The move makes a ton of sense for the Predators.

The problem is, what does Nashville give up to get Duchene? Probably one of their top 4 defensemen in Ryan Ellis and Mattias Ekholm, as well as a few other pieces. But for a team that’s as loaded defensively as Nashville is, and doesn’t have the scoring necessary for the playoffs, it’s an investment they might have to make.

Los Angeles Kings

Need: Scoring

This might be a common thread for Western Conference teams. The Kings are one of those previously mentioned 11 teams with a worse offense than the Predators. In fact, in one more game than Nashville, LA has 14 fewer goals.

That goes along with one of the best defenses in the Western Conference and the leader in shutouts in the league in Peter “surprise!” Budaj. That stat also makes the argument that Jonathan Quick is simply a product of his defense.

But the Kings are desperate for points. On the team, only two players, Jeff Carter and Tanner Pearson, have double-digit goals. The thing about the Kings is, though, they may not have the pieces that other teams have, and certainly not the cap space.

That means they’re less likely to make a big-ticket trade. While the Predators are capable of acquiring a player like Matt Duchene, the Kings aren’t.

Which means the Kings should focus their attention on a few smaller piece players which will bring more offense to their team, and spread those pieces out. But, if the Kings want to pursue one big player that’s actually within their reach, there is an interesting possibility.

The Kings could trade for Buffalo winger Evander Kane. Kane has found himself in some trouble in Buffalo, but remains a legitimate scorer and playmaker. A change of scenery could be good for Kane, and his contract is within LA’s deadline cap. It wouldn’t take anything LA doesn’t have to acquire Kane either.

If the Kings want to go with multiple small pieces though, they could look into Radim Vrbata and PA Parenteau. The two veterans would help out the Kings young depth centers, or could help Anze Kopitar find his scoring touch again.

Calgary Flames

Need: Coaching

Alright, this one’s interesting. Calgary has the second best offense in their division this year. They have Brian Elliott, who is having a down year, but could return to his lethal form in the playoffs. The Flames also have Chad Johnson who has stood on his head this year.

Their defense is the center of the team, including the likes of Mark Giordano, Dougie Hamilton, and TJ Brodie, who have to be good eventually, right?

Get the FanSided App

So why do the Flames find themselves on the brink of the playoffs, or of playoff elimination? Could it be first-year head coach Glen Gulutzan? It’s as good a reason as any for this head scratching team.

What does the Free Agency list have a ton of this year, especially after the most recent firing? Lots of good coaches. Even if it’s simply bringing in a veteran to backup Gulutzan until he gets a better job, bringing in a veteran coach for the Flames could be worth a look.

The likes of Gerard Gallant, Ken Hitchcock, and now Claude Julien are all on the market. The Flames don’t have to use cap space to hire a coach, and these coaches don’t have anything to do right now. Why not let them come help Gulutzan, and help elevate the team?

Gallant had the Panthers come out of nowhere to win the division last year. Ken Hitchcock is one of the winningest coaches of all time, and Julien has a Stanley Cup under his belt. All of them have the potential to help the Flames to success and provide mentorship to the young Gulutzan.

St. Louis Blues

Need: Goaltending, Legitimate 1st Line Center

The Blues don’t have a lot of needs. They’re still stacked at defense, with the young, great Colton Parayko still on their third pairing. They’re good on offense, with a lot of good wings and a lot of depth.

They should be one of the better teams in the Western Conference. They went to the Western Conference final last year, and though they lost they didn’t change over their roster too much.

The two things they did lose hurt them the most, perhaps. They lost David Backes to free agency, and they traded Brian Elliott to the Calgary Flames. For a long period of time, Jake Allen was not a capable replacement, and that’s what cost coach Ken Hitchcock his job.

Paul Stastny is also not a capable enough 1st line center to replace Backes. Vladimir Tarasenko is deserving of someone who can keep up with him. Perhaps that someone could come from the Western Conference itself.

The Blues should consider trading for the Arizona Coyotes’ first line center Martin Hanzal. He fits within the Blues’ deadline cap, and he would provide a nice boost to the Blues’ offense. Plus, he could be had for the Blues’ first round pick and a good prospect.

The trade would be beneficial to both sides, and the Blues could have a long run in the playoffs. Hanzal has 10 goals so far this season, and plays with less capable players than the Blues currently have.

Winnipeg Jets

Need: Goaltending

The Jets are the last team in the Western Conference I see as capable of making the playoffs. With 54 points, they’re currently 4 points out of the race with two games played over their closest competition. That means they have to start making up ground quickly, and a trade could help with that.

Their offense is the second best in the Central, after only the Wild’s 172 goals. The problem is, the Jets have the most allowed goals in the Western Conference. This season, the Jets have used three goaltenders. The best of them, Connor Hellebuyck, has a 2.82 GAA (goals against average) and a .908 SV% (save percentage).

That’s not great. The goaltenders that could find themselves on the market are. Marc-Andre Fleury is still within the realm of possibility for the Penguins to trade. Ben Bishop for the Lightning could be available, especially as the Lightning find themselves outside the playoff race. Ryan Miller could also be available from the Canucks.

Out of these, though, I consider Ben Bishop the most real possibility. The Jets have had long-term problems with their goaltending. Bringing in a player like Bishop could fix that long term, especially with the Jets’ abundance of cap room.

Right now, Bishop has a 2.79 GAA and a .904 SV%. Those are very close to Hellebuyck’s numbers, but are with a hurt Lightning defense. The Jets are still healthy, and could help Bishop’s numbers recover.

Stay Away

The Blackhawks because of bonuses and eating cap space to save next year, must stay away from the deadline, except for perhaps a new assistant coach. The Wild are perfectly fine where they are, and should stay away from buying or selling.

San Jose is still rolling, and could find themselves in the Western Conference finals again. Anaheim could be a seller at the deadline, with too many worthy defensemen before the expansion draft. Edmonton should continue to develop talent rather than trade for pieces.

More from Puck Prose

This article originally appeared on