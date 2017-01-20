Nice prosecutor: no security lapse in Nice attack

Nice public prosecutor has dismissed allegations that French authorities and the city of Nice failed to implement proper security measures in July when a man drove a truck into the crowds, killing 86 people.

Six months after the July 14 attack, Nice prosecutor Jean-Michel Pretre said investigations did not establish that the killing was related in any way to poor security arrangements and dismissed the case.

Pretre said in a statement Thursday that his decision followed the filing of 23 complaints, which are distinct from the lawsuits launched by the victims which Paris anti-terror investigating judges are still considering.

The attack on Nice’s Bastille Day beach-side fireworks party was carried out by a Tunisian who claimed allegiance to Islamic State extremists and was killed by police.