Nick Cannon will spend Christmas in the hospital

Days after visiting sick kids at a hospital in DC, Nick Cannon finds himself hospitalized with Lupus complications.

On Thursday night, the Howard University freshman shared a photo of his chest and arm hooked up to monitors at Cedars-Sinai in LA.

“For all who have been trying to contact me the last few days this is where I’ve been,” Cannon, 36, wrote, using the hashtag “LupusSucks.” “And I will be in the Hospital through Christmas. All good though, Doctors say I will be back to normal before the New Year.”

Cannon’s health has been up and down over the last few years, and he’s been hospitalized on multiple occasions.

In 2012, the “America’s Got Talent” host announced that he suffers from kidney disease, which led to his diagnosis of the autoimmune disease Lupus.

While Cannon remains sidelined in Los Angeles, his ex-wife Mariah Carey and kids Monroe and Moroccan are celebrating the holidays in Aspen.

It’s unclear if Cannon will join them for New Year’s.

This article originally appeared in The New York Post.