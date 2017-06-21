Nick Young reportedly declines his option with the Lakers, will become free agent

The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster will certainly look vastly different next season. A day after the team reportedly dealt former No. 2 pick D’Angelo Russell and center Timofey Mozgov to the Nets, Lakers shooting guard Nick Young declined his option for the upcoming season and will become a free agent, The Vertical reported Wednesday.

Young, who was scheduled to make $5.6 million next season, spent the past four seasons in Los Angeles and was a part of the worst four-year stretch in franchise history.

The sharp-shooting guard had a bounce-back season last year, shooting 40 percent from deep – the first time he’s shot that well since the 2009-10 season. Young was the subject of trade rumors leading up to the February trade deadline.

Young’s decision frees up more cap space for the Lakers, who reportedly are trying to work out a deal with the Pacers for All-Star swingman Paul George. The Lakers shed more than $22 million next summer, when LeBron James and Russell Westbrook could become free agents, by sending Mozgov to Brooklyn.