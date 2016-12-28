37.9 F
Nicolas Cage reportedly worried Ronald Reagan role would damage his career

By FOX News -
Actor Nicolas Cage poses during a photocall for the movie “Joe”, directed by David Gordon Green, during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 30, 2013.  (Reuters)

Nicolas Cage is wondering whether the role of Ronald Reagan would damage his career.

The Oscar-winning actor has been offered the lead in a movie that will show the conservative president in a flattering light, infuriating the liberal Hollywood crowd — the opposite of “Reagan,” the movie in which Will Ferrell was going to play the president as senile.

Cage’s publicist Stephen Huvane declined to discuss the new movie. “It’s way too early in the development process,” he said.

But the field is open. Ferrell dropped “Reagan” in the spring after two of the late president’s kids slammed the comedy about an ambitious intern tasked with convincing the addled commander-in-chief that he is an actor playing the president in a movie.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.

