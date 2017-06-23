Nicole Kidman explains why she almost quit acting

Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman has revealed she once came very close to quitting acting.

In a one-on-one interview with director Sofia Coppola, published by the Associated Press, the star said being pregnant made her reconsider her high-profile career.

“At one point — I think I was pregnant with Sunday — and I was like, ‘I’m going to give up acting, I’m done. It’s too much. And the baby and that’s it,’” explained Kidman of the 2008 period.

However, her mother, Janelle, talked her out of it.

NICOLE KIDMAN: I’M STAYING ‘BOLD AND OPEN’

“My mum was like, ‘Don’t do that. Take some time off but don’t give it up,’’’ Kidman recalled. “She said, ‘Keep your toe in the water,’ because, she said, ‘You’re going to want that as you get older.’”

Kidman now has four kids — two with husband Keith Urban, and two adult children with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Earlier this year, the 50-year-old actress was nominated for an Oscar for her role alongside Dev Patel in “Lion.”

More recently, she received critical acclaim playing abused wife Celeste in HBO’s hit series “Big Little Lies” with Reese Witherspoon and Alexander Skaarsgard.

Kidman will next appear in Coppola’s new Civil War-era drama, “The Beguiled.”

This article originally appeared in news.com.au.