Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban show off beach bodies in Australia

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban couldn’t be any cuter!

The couple, who has been married for over a decade, was spotted soaking up the sun at a beach in Sydney, Australia, on Monday, looking happier than ever.

Kidman, 49, kept her blond tresses pulled back into a messy top knot, shading her eyes with a pair of oversized sunglasses. She looked comfy and cute running out of the water in a blue-and-white striped Kasana Sea shirt over her patterned bikini.

The “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer, also 49, went shirtless for their beach outing, showing off his tattoos and fit figure in a pair of black shorts, sunglasses and bracelets.

In another pic, the two were all smiles as they gazed into each other’s eyes while relaxing.

Kidman and Urban are currently gearing up for the holidays, which they’ll spend in Australia with their two daughters, 8-year-old Sunday and 5-year-old Faith. During her guest appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” earlier this month, Kidman revealed some of the items on their kids’ Christmas lists.

“They sort of want American dolls, and they want candy, and they want … they want want want,” she joked.

As for what she’ll get Urban? Kidman said they usually don’t get each other gifts, but this year, she’ll “kiss him.”

“He’s in Australia right now and the girls and I are here, and we’re flying to him tonight,” she explained. “So, we’re his presents!”