Nicole Kidman spills secrets about her sex life with husband Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman played it coy but honest about how she stokes the fire in her marriage to Keith Urban, while maintaining the innocence of the couple’s two young children.

In an interview on the Sirius XM show, “A minute with the Moms,” Kidman told hosts Denise Albert and Mellisa Musen Gerstein that when she and hubby Urban need some intimate time alone and the kids are around, she tells them, “Mommy and daddy need kissy, kissy time.”

Kidman, 49, was hush-hush on any more details about the couple’s sex life.

The Ausie actress married country singer Urban in 2006 and they have two children together Faith, 6, and Sunday, 8.

Kidman was previously married to Tom Cruise from 1990-2001. The two are parents to Isabella, 24, and Connor, 21.