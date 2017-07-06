Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for June 26-July 2. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. “America’s Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 12.36 million.

2. “World of Dance,” NBC, 7.5 million.

3. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 6.59 million.

4. “Little Big Shots: Forever Young,” NBC, 6.56 million.

5. “NCIS,” CBS, 6.19 million.

6. “American Ninja Warrior,” NBC, 5.91 million.

7. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 5.88 million.

8. “NCIS: New Orleans,” CBS, 5.86 million.

9. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 5.62 million.

10. “Bull,” CBS, 5.46 million.

11. Auto Racing: NASCAR Cup Series, NBC, 5.42 million.

12. “The Bachelorette,” ABC, 5.4 million.

13. “Big Brother” (Thursday), CBS, 5.37 million.

14. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 5.29 million.

15. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 5.16 million.

16. “Hawaii Five-0,” CBS, 4.95 million.

17. “The Wall,” NBC, 4.65 million.

18. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 4.6 million.

19. “The Bachelorette” (Thursday), ABC, 4.58 million.

20. “Life in Pieces,” CBS, 4.54 million.

