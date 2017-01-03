Nigel Farage distances himself from Brexit movie

Nigel Farage, the mastermind behind Britain’s decision to leave the European Union, has shrugged off rumors that the Brexit story will be turned into a comedy movie, with Warner Bros. and Netflix spoken of as potential partners.

Asked about the movie by Piers Morgan, co-host of ITV chat-show “Good Morning Britain,” Farage rolled his eyes, and said he’d believe it when it happened. Farage added that every week brought fresh rumors about him, including that he’d appear on reality shows like the local version of “Dancing With the Stars” or “I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.” When pressed, he said that if there were a movie based on his life he would have liked Oliver Reed to play him if the actor hadn’t been dead already.

Rumors of a Brexit movie first appeared in the Telegraph, which claimed Warner Bros. was circling film rights for the book “The Bad Boys of Brexit.” The book, written by Arron Banks, a multi-millionaire who helped bankroll the Brexit campaign, is based on the diary Banks kept during the period.

Andy Wigmore, a spokesman for Banks, said: “We have had some very serious Hollywood people in touch with us who are going to buy the rights to the book. They want to buy the option on it.” Wigmore claimed the “book is like a screenplay so half the work has been done for them.”

Wigmore told Reuters that three parties were interested in buying the rights, including Netflix, and they would be holding talks with the bidders when Farage, Banks and Wigmore attended the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump later this month.

Amazon describes the book as an “honest, uncensored and highly entertaining diary of the campaign that changed the course of history.”

It adds: “From a David Brent-style office on an industrial estate in the south-west [of England], Banks masterminded an extraordinary social media campaign against the tyrannies of Brussels that became a mass movement for Brexit.”