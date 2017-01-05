Nigeria finds Chibok girl kidnapped by Boko Haram in 2014

Nigeria’s military says soldiers have found one of the Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram nearly three years ago wandering in the bush near the Islamic extremist group’s forest stronghold.

Nearly 300 girls were kidnapped by the insurgents from a government boarding school in the remote northeastern town of Chibok in April 2014. In May, one of the girls escaped. In October, the government negotiated the release of 21 more. Another girl was freed in November in an attack on an extremist camp in the Sambisa Forest.

Army spokesman Col. Sani Kukasheka Usman says the latest girl to reach freedom was discovered on Thursday near northeastern Damboa town.

More than 200 of the girls remain missing, though several reportedly have died from things like malaria and snake bites.