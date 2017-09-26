Nigeria’s information minister says his country has greatly reduced the reach of Boko Haram extremists even though the group can still launch suicide attacks.

Minister Lai Mohammed said Tuesday that Boko Haram used to administer a number of local governments and collect taxes but now has none under its control. He said the extremists used to be active in 10 states but are now confined to a much smaller space.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari’s recovery from a health problem is on track despite a stopover in London on his way back to Nigeria after attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The London stop had raised concerns because the 74-year-old president has twice this year spent several weeks in London for treatment of an undisclosed illness.