Nike Announces Air Jordan, Classic Design Golf Shoes

Nike brings a new piece of swagger to golf clothing, the high-top Air Jordan golf shoe.

Nike is finally bringing the high-top Air Jordan to the mass golf shoe market. It’s a welcome addition. In a world where swagger is a major part of life, the Jordan brand always stands out when it comes to sneakers.

One of the beauties about golf is that you’re able to express yourself more through your clothing. Michelle Wie and Rickie Fowler set the high-top golf shoe trend last season. Now the rest of us can get on the fashion bandwagon!

Nike has announced that Air Jordan high-top golf shoes will be available beginning February 10, to enhance your fashion game on the course. Legendary basketball player Michael Jordan, for which the brand is famously named, loves the sport of golf.

So it was only a matter of time before Nike opened the doors to adding to their iconic shoe brand made originally for basketball. The shoe will feature a classic, high top design, and we’ve seen Rickie Fowler among other rock high tops on the course.

Nike Air Jordan Colors and Cost

The Air Jordan I kicks will feature two color variations -white/black/red or white/silver – so there will be a preference for every golfer. The iconic Jumpman logo is featured on the bottom of the shoe as a nice touch. The the kicks will retail in the $140 range.

It’s great to see the brand finally get a chance to expand to the sport of golf because Jordan shoes are a huge hit with young people. If kids are picking up the game, they know they can rock some awesome looking shoes while they’re on the course swinging away.

The fact that they’re high tops make them stand out even more, not to mention they just look cool. This hip hop fashion changes golf’s image.

Nike Air Jordans will make golf cool. I don’t see that as a bad thing at all. The high-top also breaks down some fashion barriers within golf, as usually, you have to deal with strict dress codes.

These new kicks will change the golf fashion game forever. You can pick up a pair for your own on Feb. 10 at Nike.com.

What are your thoughts on the Jordan golf shoes? Do you like the direction golf fashion is beginning to head in or would you do something different? Let us know in the comments section, and keep it locked here at PGN for more golf news.

