Nikki and Brie Bella tease a return to the WWE ring in 2018

The Bella twins might have a lot going on these days, but it will take more than the sum of their many commitments to keep them out of the wrestling ring for much longer. The duo recently expressed an interest in making a dramatic comeback to the WWE ring in 2018.

Speaking to In Touch for its upcoming issue, sisters Nikki and Brie Bella sat down to discuss the future of their careers and family. This season alone on their hit reality show, “Total Bellas,” fans will see a new baby and a proposal for the family. Additionally, they’re juggling business ventures like a clothing line, a wine label and a new YouTube channel. However, despite how busy things are, they have their sights set on their first love – wrestling.

“We miss it terribly,” Brie told the outlet.

“I think about it every day. Once you have the passion for wrestling, you can’t forget it,” her sister adds.

“I say we make our comeback in 2018, but as the Bella Twins, not individuals.”

“It’s a deal!”

There you have it. Fans of the ladies of wrestling only need to wait until next year for the duo to return and bust some heads. It’s no secret that the Bella twins are responsible for putting women at the forefront of the WWE in recent years. Previously, Nikki Bella spoke to Fox News regarding the sudden influx of fans supporting the ladies of the WWE.

“We started to have more women and little girls in our audience, where it started to be 40 percent female that sat in our live audience,” she said. “So I think, when that was happening and the women were stepping up and saying, ‘Hey we can do what the men do,’ and then you saw it on a reality show, it was just inevitable for us to have this women’s evolution.”

Additionally, Bella told Fox News that, despite their recent break from the ring to focus on family and other projects, the WWE is still a huge factor in their lives.

“You have ‘RAW’ and ‘Smack Down’ every week, so it’s always something new to talk about,” she said. “It’s not like there’s an off season. You always have something to talk about.”