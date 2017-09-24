NEW YORK — The Nationals and Mets matched up for the final time this season Sunday afternoon at Citi Field, so it was fitting for one final matchup between their respective aces, Max Scherzer from Washington and Jacob deGrom of New York.

Scherzer outdueled deGrom to lead the Nationals to a 3-2 victory, which secured home-field advantage for Washington in the National League Division Series. The Nats should also have Bryce Harper back for that NLDS, as he is reportedly set to be activated for Monday night’s game against the Phillies.