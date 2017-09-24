NEW YORK — The Nationals and Mets matched up for the final time this season Sunday afternoon at Citi Field, so it was fitting for one final matchup between their respective aces, Max Scherzer from Washington and Jacob deGrom of New York.
Scherzer outdueled deGrom to lead the Nationals to a 3-2 victory, which secured home-field advantage for Washington in the National League Division Series. The Nats should also have Bryce Harper back for that NLDS, as he is reportedly set to be activated for Monday night’s game against the Phillies.
Scherzer gave up one run in six innings and struck out 10, his 15th double-digit strikeout game of the season in 30 starts. He did so in 87 pitches, the second consecutive night the Nationals have limited pitch counts for their starting pitcher after Stephen Strasburg threw just 83 on Saturday night.
deGrom tossed six innings of three-run ball and struck out 11. He also reached 200 innings this season for the first time in his career, making him the first Mets pitcher to reach that plateau since Bartolo Colon did so in 2014.
Jamal Collier covers the Nationals for MLB.com.
Anthony DiComo has covered the Mets for MLB.com since 2008.
