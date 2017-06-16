Nimmo, Reynolds up; Harvey, Lagares to DL

“It’s great to be back,” Nimmo said. “I’m just trying to help these guys out however I can. I’m healthy and I’m excited about that.”

The move brings the Mets back to a standard five-man bench. That is likely to last until Tuesday, when they need a starter to replace Harvey.

Alderson talks Walker, Harvey

Sandy Alderson discusses Walker and Harvey injuries

Mets general manager Sandy Alderson discusses the status of second baseman Neil Walker and pitcher Matt Harvey after losing them to injury

Reynolds was with the Mets for six weeks earlier this season, batting .174 with one home run and one RBI in 20 games. In 15 games for Las Vegas, he hit .286 with three doubles, one home run and five RBIs.

He, like Nimmo, will come off the bench in New York — a role the latter became familiar with after making his big league debut last season. In 80 plate appearances, Nimmo hit .274, positioning himself to make the Mets’ 2017 Opening Day roster when Lagares got injured toward the end of camp.

Lagares leaves with thumb injury

WSH@NYM: Lagares checked on by trainers, leaves later

After a diving attempt on a previous play, the Mets’ trainer comes out to take a look at Juan Lagares, who later exits the game

But Nimmo injured his hamstring playing for Team Italy during the World Baseball Classic, and did not return to Las Vegas until April 26.

“It’s adversity and baseball’s full of it,” Nimmo said. “We’re all tested on how we can deal with that. It’s been an interesting year so far. Obviously, I would have loved to have been up here earlier, and helped out the team out of spring. But that’s not the way things worked out.”