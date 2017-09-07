In his second start back from a right shoulder injury that had him on the disabled list from June 16-Sept. 2, Harvey pitched five innings for his first victory since May 28. He gave up two earned runs with five hits, one walk and one strikeout while throwing 74 pitches. Harvey, Josh Smoker, Jeurys Familia and AJ Ramos combined to hold the Reds scoreless over the final four innings.
Harvey strikes out Cozart
CIN@NYM: Harvey fans Cozart to end top of the 2nd
With a runner on second, Matt Harvey strikes out Zack Cozart swinging to end the top of the 2nd inning
Reds rookie Tyler Mahle‘s third big league start was lackluster as he lasted four innings with three earned runs, six hits, four walks and two strikeouts.
On the heels of sweeping three games from the Brewers, Cincinnati staked Mahle to a 2-0 lead after two innings. Adam Duvall had sacrifice fly in the first inning and Phillip Ervin added a two-out RBI double in the second inning. Following a Nimmo lead-off double in the bottom of the second, Dominic Smith shaved the lead in half with a one-out RBI single to center field.
Mark Sheldon has covered the Reds for MLB.com since 2006, and previously covered the Twins from 2001-05. Follow him on Twitter @m_sheldon and Facebook and listen to his podcast.
Danny Knobler is a contributor to MLB.com based in New York.
This story was not subject to the approval of Major League Baseball or its clubs.