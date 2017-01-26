Nina Agdal heats up SI

Best and worst celebrity beach bodies (okay mostly best)

It is very hard to find stars with bad bodies who frequent beaches. But we still try. Kind of.

Nina Agdal (Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated) nina-agdal

Bella Hadid: Best (Instagram) bella-hadid:-best

Bella Thorne: Best (Splash) bella-thorne:-best

Melissa Joan Hart: Best Melissa Joan Hart is proud of maintaining her 40 pound weight loss using Nutrisystem and is looking forward to swimsuit season. “It’s been awesome trying on different swimsuits and feeling confident. This red suit is one of my favorites – it’s sexy and playful, but still a little reserved. Perfect for an almost 40 year old!” Hart said. (Nutrisystem) melissa-joan-hart:-best

Selena Gomez: Best Selena shared a super sexy selfie of herself wearing a bikini and teased, “comin soon.” Perhaps the singer has a new photoshoot coming out or a music video. Click here for more pictures of Gomez. (Instagram) selena-gomez:-best

Candice Swanepoel: Best (Splash) candice-swanepoel:-best

Lindsey Vonn: Best (Instagram) lindsey-vonn:-best

Sylvie van der Vaart: Best (Spread/X17online.com) sylvie-van-der-vaart:-best

LeAnn Rimes: Best (Splash) leann-rimes:-best

Lindsay Lohan: Worst (Splash) lindsay-lohan:-worst

Kellie Pickler: Best Pickler went from country girl to cabana girl. The singer posted a picture of herself getting some R&R on a girl’s trip with fellow country singer Jana Kramer. Click here for more pictures of Kellie (Instagram) kellie-pickler:-best

Paris Hilton: Best Paris celebrated July 4 soaking up some sun in a black, stringy one-piece. Click here to see more pictures of the hotel heiress from X17online.com (X17online) paris-hilton:-best

Kate Walsh: Best (Splash) kate-walsh:-best

Ireland Baldwin: Best Alec’s daughter told Galore magazine that forgoing Cup of Noodles was key to her bangin’ bikini bod. Having half Kim Basinger’s genes doesn’t hurt either. (Jacog Dekat/Galore) ireland-baldwin:-best

Heidi Klum: Best Klum’s a cut above the rest. The model and mom of four showed off her bikini-ready body in a black cut-out one-piece on the cover of Us Weekly. How does she stay in shape? “I don’t eat bagels—no way!” she told the magazine . “A bagel is basically a cardboard box…Usually I’ll have a smoothie in the morning.” (Us Weekly) heidi-klum:-best

Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens: Best Former Disney costars Tisdale (R) and Hudgens celebrated Tisdale’s upcoming wedding in style. The pair showed off their toned tummies in teeny bikinis on a huge yacht in Miami. Click here for more photos from Tisdale’s bachelorette party. (Splash) ashley-tisdale-and-vanessa-hudgens:-best

Shemar Moore: Best (MrPixx/X17online.com) shemar-moore:-best

Shauna Sand: Best Sand wore an itsy bitsy teenie weenie teal bikini for a day of fun in the sun. For more pictures of the Playboy Playmate, visit X17online.com (X17online) shauna-sand:-best

Lisa Hochstein: Best (Splash) lisa-hochstein:-best

Ashley Benson: Best Summer can’t come soon enough for this “Spring Breakers” star. Benson, left, shared a sultry poolside seflie of her and a friend trying to get a tan. “Trying to look tan haha,” she wrote on Instagram Click here for more sexy “Spring Breakers” photos. (Instagram) ashley-benson:-best

Kim Kardashian: Best (Instagram) kim-kardashian:-best

Nina Agdal and Josh Henderson: Best Op ‘s Spring/Summer 2014 marketing campaign features Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model Nina Agdal, actor Josh Henderson, and model/actress Cailin Russo. This is Nina and Josh. They are quite fit. (Op.com) nina-agdal-and-josh-henderson:-best

Celina Jade: Best “Arrow” star Celina Jade stripped down to a bikini for a Maxim shoot. The Hong Kong native revealed that she’s also a singer, songwriter and trained martial artist. (Maxim) celina-jade:-best

Kris Jenner: Best (Instagram) kris-jenner:-best

Marg Helgenberger: Best (X17) marg-helgenberger:-best

Rihanna: Best (X17) rihanna:-best

Padma Lakshmi: Best (RumorFix) padma-lakshmi:-best

Kate Upton: Best Supermodel Kate Upton showed off her clearly awesome beach body in the pages of Sports Illustrated as their swimsuit issue covergirl… twice. (Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated ) kate-upton:-best

Amanda Cerny: Best (RumoerFix/FlameFlyNet) amanda-cerny:-best

Adam Sandler: Worst The ‘Happy Gilmore’ star may be helping his kids eat too many of their Happy Meals. (X17online.com) adam-sandler:-worst

Jaclyn Swedberg: Best (RumorFIx) jaclyn-swedberg:-best

Bar Refaeli: Best (Instagram) bar-refaeli:-best

Gabrielle Union: Best (Instagram) gabrielle-union:-best

Courtney Stodden: Best (X17online.com) courtney-stodden:-best

Karrueche Tran: Best (X17online.com) karrueche-tran:-best

Emmanuelle Chriqui: Best (X17online.com) emmanuelle-chriqui:-best

Bethenny Frankel: Best (X17) bethenny-frankel:-best

Holly Madison: Best (MOVI Inc.) holly-madison:-best

Lauren Stoner: Best Okay, so we’re not even sure who this is, but with a body like that, does it even matter? For the record, she was on a reality show in 2010 called “The Spin Crowd.” For more pics of Lauren, go to x17online.com. (X17online.com) lauren-stoner:-best

Melody Thornton: X17 The former Pussycat Dolls singer looks very hot in Miami Beach. For more pics of Melody, go to x17online.com. (X17online.com) melody-thornton:-x17

Kendall Jenner: Best The reality-star-turned-model shows off her patriotism the only way she knows how. For more pics of Kendall, go to x17online.com. (X17online.com) kendall-jenner:-best

Farrah Abraham: Best (RumorFix) farrah-abraham:-best

Reese Witherspoon: Best While celebrating the Fourth of July with her son and husband, Reese opted to cover up at the beach. The new mom still looks fabulous. Click here for more from X17. (X17) reese-witherspoon:-best

Maria Shriver: Worst Maria Shriver: WorstClick here for more photos from X17 We have to say, at 57, Maria Shriver looks pretty good… from the front. But we wish she would have paired her figure-flattering one piece swimsuit with a sarong or a cover-up. (X17) maria-shriver:-worst

Victoria Silvstedt: Best (X17) victoria-silvstedt:-best

Alison Brie: Best (Esquire) alison-brie:-best

Katrina Bowden: Best Of her bikini style the “30 Rock” star says, “I love mixing and matching the brightly colored bikinis, tank tops and shorts. I like to create my own individual beach style.” You can check out more behind the scenes footage here. (Invision/AP) katrina-bowden:-best

Kellan Lutz: Best “One of my favorite styles is the hybrid short,” says the ripped star. “They dry quickly so you can wear them in the water, then out around town.” You can check out more behind the scenes footage here. (Omar Vega/Invision for Iconix/AP) kellan-lutz:-best

Nicole Richie: Best It’s been a while since we’ve seen Nicole Richie look this good – and healthy. For more pics of Nicole, go to x17online.com. (X17online.com) nicole-richie:-best

Jessica Alba: Best Alba stripped down to her string bikini to enjoy the water in St. Barth’s with her husband Cash Warren, a former stage hand on one of her movie sets, also known as the luckiest man in the world. HOT SHOTS: Tons more pics of Alba on the beach. (X17) jessica-alba:-best

Jennie Garth: Best (X17Online) jennie-garth:-best

Jennifer Love Hewitt: Best The actress has gone up and down in size over the years, but on the March 2013 issue of Shape, she looks quite good a bikini. (AMI) jennifer-love-hewitt:-best

Beyonce: Best The singer had a baby not long before shooting this cover. Bow down. (GQ) beyonce:-best

Naomi Watts: Best With a body like that, it’s hard to believe that Naomi has two kids! For more pics of Naomi, go to x17online.com. (AlphaX/X17online.com) naomi-watts:-best

Magdalena Frackowiak: Best (X17) magdalena-frackowiak:-best

Stephanie Seymour: Best (X17) stephanie-seymour:-best

Claudia Galanti: Best (X17) claudia-galanti:-best

Jennifer Aniston: Best (RumorFix) jennifer-aniston:-best

Jada Pinkett Smith: Best (RumorFix.com) jada-pinkett-smith:-best

Cindy Crawford: Best The supermodel, born in 1966, is still super-modeling. Cindy Crawford: BestNow that’s impressive. (Shape) cindy-crawford:-best

Courtney Cox: Best The “Cougar Town” star showed off her bikini body while enjoying a Corona in Miami. How does our favorite “Friend” stay in great shape? She told New Beauty magazine that she follows a light diet plan. She skips breakfast and has a coffee instead, chicken salad for lunch and meat and vegetables for dinner. Yep, that’ll do it. HOT SHOTS: Cox’s hot bikini bod. (RumorFix.com) courtney-cox:-best

Jennifer Lawrence: Best (RumorFix.com) jennifer-lawrence:-best

Katy Perry: Best The singer often shows off her figure in form-fitting dresses, so it’s no surprise that she looks this good in a two-piece while on vacation in Miami. For more pics of Katy, go to x17online.com. (X17online.com) katy-perry:-best

Demi and Rumer: Best (X17Online.com) demi-and-rumer:-best

Jon Favreau: Worst (RumorFix.com ) jon-favreau:-worst

Best: Olivia Wilde (FameFlynet) best:-olivia-wilde

Best: Whitney Port Her body is beach ready, but her taste in bikinis is lacking, troubling as she is a “fashion designer.” At least on TV. For more pics of Whitney, go to x17online.com. (X17online.com) best:-whitney-port

Best: Brooke Burke The TV host makes playing on the beach with your family look sexy. Best: Brooke Burke For more pics of Brooke, go to x17online.com. (Fabio/X17online.com) best:-brooke-burke

Best: Maria Menounous (X17 Online) best:-maria-menounous

Worst: Val Kilmer (X17 Online) worst:-val-kilmer

Ashley Tisdale: Best The young actress celebrated her birthday with boyfriend Scott Speer, sharing a kiss and playing in the ocean at her Malibu Birthday party. For more pics of Ashley, go to x17online.com. (X17online.com) ashley-tisdale:-best

Ramona Singer: Worst The “Real Housewives of New York” star should have done a few extra crunches before donning her itsy bitsy bikini. (They do make something called a “one piece.”) Ramona Singer: WorstFor more pics of Ramona, go to x17online.com. (X17online.com) ramona-singer:-worst

Kelly Brook: Best Kelly Brook and Cannes: a good combination. Fore more pics of Kelly, go to x17online.com. (X17online.com) kelly-brook:-best

Michelle Rodriguez: Best (X17) michelle-rodriguez:-best

Russell Simmons: Worst (X17) russell-simmons:-worst

David Hasselhoff: Worst Eek. Those late night cheeseburgers are beginning to show. For more on David go to X17Online. (X17online.com) david-hasselhoff:-worst

Janice Dickinson: Worst (celebbuzz.com) janice-dickinson:-worst

Jordana Brewster: Best (X17online.com) jordana-brewster:-best

Cameron Diaz: Best (x17online.com) cameron-diaz:-best

Keira Knightly: Best (X17) keira-knightly:-best

Mario Lopez: Best (X17online.com) mario-lopez:-best

Kristen Bell: Best (x17online.com) kristen-bell:-best

Kathy Griffin: Worst (celebbuzz.com) kathy-griffin:-worst

Deena Cortese: Worst The “Jersey Shore” gal should consider trading in all those fruity cocktails for some Muscle Milk. For more pics of Deena go to Celebuzz. (celebbuzz.com) deena-cortese:-worst