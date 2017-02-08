Nine Brewers to Play in World Baseball Classic

The Milwaukee Brewers have nine players in their system in the upcoming World Baseball Classic. This list is headlined by 2B Jonathan Villar and SP Wily Peralta.

After Villar and Peralta, the Brewers have three players on their current 40-man roster set to participate in the tournament. These players are Hernan Perez (Venezuela), Jorge Lopez (Puerto Rico), and Carlos Torres (Mexico).

From their Minor League clubs the Brewers have Andrew Barbosa, Hiram Burgos, Cody Decker, and Wei-Chung Wang set to play in the WBC.

With Brewers pitchers and catchers set to report to camp in less than a week, fans will have a chance to watch some of the team playing in live action in the World Baseball Classic.

The WBC begins on March 6th and goes until March 22nd. In the US, games will air on the MLB Network.

Villar and Peralta are the Brewers best two players in this tournament. Both played in the Dominican Winter League this offseason to tune themselves up for the WBC and Spring Training. Villar is set to slide over to start at second base in 2017 and Peralta is coming off a disappointing season after being named the 2016 Opening Day Starter.

Hopefully their time in the World Baseball Classic will get them ready for the start of the season.

Villar figures to do pretty well in the WBC as he is part of an absolutely loaded squad. The Dominicans are the reigning champs and stacked at nearly every position with good MLB players. Besides Villar this team boasts Robinson Cano, Manny Machado, Adrian Beltre, Hanley Ramirez, and Jose Reyes.

More from Reviewing the Brew

This article originally appeared on

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!