GREENSBORO, NC – The Delmarva Shorebirds scored the final nine runs of the game, closing out the first half with a 9-2 series-clinching win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Sunday afternoon at First National Bank Park.

Lucas Humpal (4-5) cruised to the win for the Shorebirds (29-39), allowing two runs on four hits in six innings. He walked none and struck out three while retiring the final nine to face him in a row. L.J. Brewster (4-5) took the loss for the Grasshoppers (37-31) after allowing seven runs on nine hits in 4.2 innings.

Greensboro got the game’s first two runs on a two-run line drive home run by Colby Lusignan in the bottom of the first. Delmarva wasted no time chipping away at that as Frank Crinella belted a first pitch double to left center. After a groundout, Alejandro Juvier followed with a double of his own to right to chase Crinella home. Tanner Kirk came up two batters later and rolled a single through the right-side hole, and Juvier slid in ahead of the tag with the tying run.

Jake Ring notched his 21st double of the season to lead off the third, then two batters later Gerrion Grim unleashed a towering homer to the second level of the picnic deck in left. Grim’s homer was his 12th of the season and gave the Shorebirds a 4-2 lead.

Delmarva never looked back, adding on runs in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings. Cole Billingsley led off the fifth with a walk and moved up to third on a wild pitch and groundout. Preston Palmeiro then hit a line drive that struck the field umpire, resulting in a single. Grim came up next and beat out an infield hit, scoring Billingsley. Crinella flew out, bring up Chris Clare, who slashed a grounder fair down the third base line and all the way into the corner. Palmeiro and Grim scored on Clare’s double to break it open and put the ‘Birds up 7-2.

With one out in the sixth, Kirk dropped a single into left field and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Ring brought him home two batters later with a base hit to right. In the seventh, it was a Clare two-out walk and Juvier triple to the wall in center that produced another, giving the game its final margin.

Grim set the pace for the Shorebirds at the plate, going 2-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs. Ring notched his 22nd multi-hit game of the season, going 2-for-5 with a double, run, and RBI. Palmeiro finished 3-for-5 with a run, and Juvier and Kirk each had two of Delmarva’s 13 hits on the afternoon.

Eric Gutierrez went 2-for-4 and scored in front of the Lusignan homer for the Grasshoppers, who only managed one hit after the fourth inning.

Matt Trowbridge, Steven Klimek, and Kory Groves each handled scorless innings for the Shorebirds in the seventh, eighth, and ninth, respectively.

After the All-Star Break, the Shorebirds open up the second half with an eight-game homestand, starting with the first of four against the Lakewood BlueClaws on Thursday night. No starters have been announced for the game. First pitch is 7:05 p.m. with gates opening at 6:00. Thursday is Maryland Pride Day at Perdue Stadium, as well as Kiss 95.9 Thirsty Thursday, featuring $2 Miller Lite, Coors Light, and Pepsi products. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports AM 960 and the MiLB First Pitch app begins at 6:50 p.m. with Will DeBoer on the call.