2017 Chicago Auto Show Debuts
Chicago Auto Show
The Chicago Auto Show claims the higest attendance of the big four shows, but it’s usually a little light on new vehicle introductions. Nevertheless, automakers use it to roll out special editions of their models, and trucks. So many trucks.
2017 Nissan Titan King Cab
Chevrolet Redline
Chevrolet is seeing red…and black. It’s making eight of its models available in a new Redline trim that features black wheels with assymetrical red hashmarks, black grilles and bowties, plus various other black and red elements across the Cruze, Malibu, Impala, Camaro, Trax, Equinox Traverse, Colorado and Silverado lineups.
Nissan Midnight Edition
Maybe black is the new black. Nissan is launching six Midnight Edition cars and crossovers with black wheels, black spoilers, black mirror caps…you get the picture.
Ram HD Night
Well, they say three is a trend…Ram is offering its Night package on the 2500 and 3500 HD, which includes — you guessed it — black wheels, black badges and a black grille on top of the existing Sport trim level. Prices start at $46,840, and they’re heading to showrooms now.
Ram 1500 Copper Sport
Or if copper, big wheels and sweet audio systems are more your thing, for $46,950 you can get one of 3,000 Ram 1500 Copper Sport with copper pearl paint, a subwoofer-equipped Alpine audio system, and a set of 22-inch polished aluminum rims.
2018 Ford Expedition
2018 Dodge Durango SRT
Nissan NV Cargo X
If you ever need to ship something to Everest base camp, this is the delivery van you want. The Nissan Cargo X Project was built by off-road truck customizer Ian Johnson, who swapped in the 4×4 system and 5.0-liter diesel engine from a Nissan Titan XD pickup, added a custom suspension and 37-inch tires good for 22 inches of ground clearance, and stuck a skid-plate equipped tube bumper on the front that has a 10,000-pound winch. There’s also an onboard air compressor for airing the tires up and down to match the terrain, but might also come in handy at extreme altitudes when they start getting limp.
2018 Subaru Legacy
For 2018 Subaru Legacy gets a mildly redesigned exterior; a quieter, more refined cabin; and an updated infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and eBird, which crowd-sources bird sightings and gives you directions to where they happened — also known as the most Subaru thing ever.
2018 Hyundai Elantra GT
It may share a name with the Hyundai Elantra sedan, but the Elantra GT is its own car. Based on one of Hyundai’s European models, the Elantra GT is the roomiest car in the compact hatchback segment, and will be available in standard and Sport models, the latter with a 201 hp turbocharged 1.6-liter four cylinder engine. It’s also equipped with Amazon Alexa, so you can start it and get it warmed up from the comfort of your bed. Try not to hit the snooze.
2018 Toyota Rav4 Adventure
Bucking its image as the ultimate soft-roader, the Rav4’s new Adventure model gets a raised supension, fender flares, lower body protection, standard roof racks and tow packing, and all-weather floor mats in case you actually take it beyond the mall parking lot.
Wheelchair-accessible Chrysler Pacifica
Chrysler has teamed up with BraunAbility to create a wheelchair-accessible version of the Pacifica minivan, which it claims has the largest side ramp, door opening, and interior space of any vehicle in its class.
